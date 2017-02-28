All 11 Parkland trustees candidates to attend forum

CHAMPAIGN — All 11 candidates in the April 4 Parkland College board of trustees election have agreed to attend a candidates forum at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkland, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

The forum is expected to last about two hours and will be held in the cafeteria at the Parkland student union ("U") building.

It is cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the NAACP Champaign County and The News-Gazette. The moderator will be Holly Wilper of the League of Women Voters.

The forum is free and open to the public. Those attending will be able to submit questions in writing for the candidates to answer.

There are six candidates for three six-year terms on the board:

— Dana Trimble, Newman (incumbent)

— Greg Knott, St. Joseph (incumbent)

— Rabel Burdge, Urbana

— E.J. Donaghey, Savoy

— Rochelle Harden, Champaign

— Richard Taylor, Champaign

There are five candidates for a single two-year term:

— Bianca Green, Champaign (appointed to the board in 2015)

— Becky Densmore, Champaign

— John Howell, Urbana

— Jonathan Westfield, Savoy

— Kathleen Robbins, Champaign

The college's television channel, PCTV, will broadcast the forum live. PCTV is available on Comcast Cable Channel 9, Mediacom Cable Channel 10 and AT & T Cable Channel 99. It also will be rebroadcast a number of times before the April 4 election.