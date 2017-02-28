Armed robbery charges against Urbana man dismissed

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kydel Brown, 23, of Urbana, released from custody Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, after charges of armed robbery against him were dropped in the July 26, 2016, holdup of a Shell gas station at 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U.

URBANA — A 23-year-old Urbana man accused in a gas station holdup last summer in Urbana was released from custody Monday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Kydel Brown was released from the Champaign County Jail, where he had been since his Aug. 1 arrest in the armed robbery of a female clerk at the Shell gas station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar said he was told Monday morning that a "critical" witness in his case against Brown was hospitalized. He said he was unable to prosecute Brown without her.

Lozar then dismissed the two counts of armed robbery against Brown, with leave to refile them if he gets more evidence.

Brown, of the 0-100 block of Michelle Lane, was set to be tried by a jury before Judge Roger Webber on Monday for the July 26 armed robbery, which happened about 12:50 a.m. He was represented by Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup.

That robbery preceded an exchange of gunfire, allegedly between co-defendant Kelvin Hartfield, 21, and Champaign County sheriff's deputies about 25 minutes later in the Woodland Acres Trailer Park, just behind the Casey's General Store at 2108 E. University Ave.

Deputies had gone to the Casey's as a precaution in the wake of the Shell holdup. On Michelle Lane in the trailer park immediately east of Casey's, they saw a shirtless man standing next to a car with the trunk lid up.

As they shined a light on him to speak with him, he opened fire, shooting at least five times before he ran off to the north.

No deputies were hit, but Hartfield had a wound on his arm when he was arrested two days later.

Hartfield, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, is set to be tried next week on charges of armed robbery for the holdup at the Shell station and attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shots fired at the four deputies.

Lozar was set to begin jury selection in Brown's case Monday but told Webber that he learned Monday morning about his witness's unavailability.

Lozar said she apparently went in a medical facility on Saturday and, as of Monday afternoon, was still there. She had been served Feb. 22 with a subpoena ordering her to be in court Monday.

Due to a "dearth of forensic evidence," Lozar said, the teen's testimony was crucial to his case.