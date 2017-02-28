Change in air for South Side/McKinley Field campus

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The old Little League baseball field at South Side school will be renovated for use as a Champaign Central High School practice field.

CHAMPAIGN — By fall 2019, the South Side Elementary and McKinley Field campus will look a lot different than it does today.

Not only will the construction of an addition to the school be in the works then, but the land surrounding South Side will be ready to debut a drastic makeover, part of $200 million-plus in renovations coming to Unit 4 facilities.

What's out: the McKinley baseball diamond, the old football practice field and the Tommy Stewart Fieldhouse.

What's in: A turf JV and practice football field, circled by an all-weather track; a new outbuilding, complete with storage, lockers and concessions; and another 150 parking spaces for track and football.

The baseball diamonds will be relocated to fields at Spalding Park and both the track and football situations will improve, giving the teams much-needed space for their own practices and JV competitions.

At least, that's the hope.

Varsity football games will still be played on Tommy Stewart Field at Centennial High School, and Central's track teams may still have to host larger competitions on the Centennial track, coaches say.

Track remains up in the air, depending on whether the city of Champaign and residents of the neighborhood surrounding South Side agree on the installation of field lights. If they don't, invitational meets will have to be held at Centennial, which boys' track coach Argie Johnson said "definitely isn't ideal."

"We haven't been told anything about the lights yet," Johnson said. "If we don't get them, we can still use the new space for dual meets and practice; that will work without the lights. But when it comes to those big invitationals, that's where the problem would be.

"We would need those lights at night," he said, adding some invitationals last until 10 p.m. "This new space will probably be just a practice facility if we don't get lights."

Other than the lighting, Johnson is excited about the new track because practice won't be "overcrowded" like it is today. Currently, every track team in the district — there are 10 of them, including middle schoolers — uses the space at Centennial, which makes for some pretty tight scheduling windows. The track also gets worn down much quicker than it should, he said.

Central football has similar frustrations about not having a practice and competition space to call its own, but assistant coach Matt Bryant says the program is "flattered and thrilled by our community support."

"We're excited about what's coming for McKinley," he said, adding his team is still holding onto the hope of having a competition turf to call home one day. "Our kids deserve that."

And while Maroons baseball coaches and parents alike are less than thrilled about the move from their McKinley home to Spalding Park, head coach John Staab says the program will continue to be successful, regardless of location.

"The move still doesn't sit well with some people, but we're now all thinking, 'How do we make Spalding the best it can be for baseball and tennis?'" he said.

His team won't officially start practicing at Spalding until the spring of 2019, six months before construction is due to wrap up at McKinley. In the meantime, Staab and the baseball booster club have been raising funds to make minor improvements to the now-vacant Little League field at McKinley. They've budgeted about $1,500 to expand the bases by 30 feet and to install some old netting to keep balls out of the parking lot.

Unit 4 has agreed to help pay to transport the field spoils away, he said.

The idea is the new field will be used for extra practice space. Previously, the team used it or the football field for taking ground balls, but they'll now have enough space to practice everything, which will come in handy during spring tryouts.

"The extra infield up there is going to help us a great deal in evaluating kids," Staab said.