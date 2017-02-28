DACC trustees to discuss tuition increase

DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College trustees will discuss a proposed $10-per-credit-hour tuition increase today.

They could also launch a discussion on how to generate more reliable revenue streams than state funding for the college.

"The current model is a failure. It can't sustain a college budget," President Stephen Nacco said. "We need to find a new model ... and find ways to increase our revenue."

Under the proposed hike, in-district tuition would go from $125 per credit hour to $135. The universal fee would remain at $15 per credit hour.

That means a full-time student with a class load of 15 hours a semester would pay about $2,025 per semester — up from about $1,875.

Also under the proposal, tuition for out-of-district, out-of-state and international students would go from $220 per credit hour to $235.

The proposed $10 increase would raise an additional $400,000 in revenue for the college if enrollment stays the same.

Trustees will vote on the proposal at their regular meeting in March. If approved, the new rates would go into affect for the fall semester.

But if they're approved, Nacco said the college is still looking at a $1 million budget deficit due to the state's ongoing budget crisis.

In past years, tuition and fees, property taxes and state revenue each accounted for about one-third of the college's annual operating revenues.

However, that's shifted with the decline of state funding and local property tax revenue. Now, tuition is about 45 percent.

In 2015, Nacco said the college received about $3.85 million in state funding. Over the last two years, it has received only about $4 million total under the state's stop-gap budget.

He pointed out DACC should have received closer to $8 million during those two years.

As a result, community colleges have been forced to shift more of the cost of education to students. However, they've tried to do it in an equitable way, Nacco said.

He pointed out the proposed increase is similar to the one that was adopted last year.

"The college has been ensuring over the years that if there's any kind of an increase, it's measured and not an extremely precipitous increase or flat," Nacco said. "As the cost of everything continues to go up, we want to make sure students aren't bearing too much or too little of the cost of education.

"We could wipe out the shortfall, but we'd have to more than double the tuition increase," he continued, adding that isn't fair to students. "You have to find a balance that's fair to the user, the student, and fair to the taxpayer."

Some good news for students, Nacco said: DACC quietly launched a pilot project this spring, which allows any student who registers for 12 credit hours to take a free "bonus" class.

Students could choose from one of 18 general education elective classes, which are transferable.

"For the fall, we're going to have many, many more," Nacco said. "These are fun classes that will help broaden a student's educational experience — like yoga, horticulture studies, creative writing. It will complement some of the other classes they're taking, and it helps get them to the finish line and graduate on time."

Nacco said the college isn't losing any money by offering students a free class because they're classes that generally aren't full, and the college has to offer them regardless of the number of students.

This semester, over 50 students took advantage of the extra class, and more than half are graduating within the year.

"It's helping," Nacco said.