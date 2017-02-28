Jim Dey: You jerk! How dare you disagree with me?!

Coping with student excesses often makes the job of university administrators somewhat akin to herding cats.

So keep that reality in mind when considering Chancellor Robert Jones' pleading message last week to the entire campus community, asking for more measured public behavior when it comes to controversial issues.

Boiled down to its essence, Jones essentially asked, "Can't we all just get along?"

The answer, of course, is an emphatic "no" — people can't get along.

That's why, as often as not, they disagreeably disagree with each other. Such caustic commentary bothers some students, faculty and administrators, usually when it's their ox being gored. That's why they've resurrected the old saw that while free speech is good, it's even better to just shut up.

Of course, Jones didn't exactly say that. Indeed, he went so far as to state an obvious truth — "the best recourse to speech with which we disagree is more speech."

"Speech that clearly arti-culates a stronger and better argued point of view. Speech that represents the values we hold most dear. Speech that builds connection and shared understanding," he said.

Left unstated but clearly intended, "Speech that makes us all sing 'Kumbaya.'"

Much as some people might prefer it, political expression on a college campus will only on rare occasions follow the strictures of the Oxford Union, the world's most prestigious debating society.

Ill-informed, highly emotional, dogmatic and mostly inexperienced college kids don't engage in informal discussions with formal presentations. They chant slogans, hurt insults, boo and hiss, raise their voices and call names to get their often ill-conceived points across.

Chancellor Jones even acknowledged the unsubtle nature of that which he is trying to prevent.

"This week, we had chalking on the Quad. The week before saw an Israeli flag defaced at a protest. We've had students criticized for their political views. Members of our Muslim community and students with uncertain immigration status have been harassed. And once again, we're seeing Unofficial T-shirts that many in our community view as insulting," Jones said.

A follow-up story indicated that those who prevailed on Chancellor Jones to issue his statement were agitated by chalking messages on sidewalks — "Deport" and "Build that Wall." Would they have been similarly disturbed by the unobtrusive, easily ignorable messages if they had said, "Don't deport" and "Don't Build that Wall"?

The story cited a protest by Palestinian students in which they defaced the flag of Israel.

Now bear in mind that Palestinians want to wipe Israel and all the people in it off the map. In that context, a defaced flag of Israel represents a rather mild form of denunciation, one that pales in comparison to the reality of the Palestinian position.

And, of course, there is the Unofficial T-shirt issue, in this case the feathers that broke the camel's back.

Participants in this week's drunk-fest are buying green T-shirts with an American Indian symbol on it and a headdress that spells "Unofficial" in place of the feathers. That insensitive display sent some faculty members to their fainting couches.

"We can't predict what the next issue will be, but we know there will be one. These are often painful moments for our students, faculty and staff and community, and we need to support one another as we strive to address divisive issues in society," Jones said.

Painful?

To hear the chancellor talk, one would think the UI campus is a boiling cauldron of political and racial animosity, a veritable powder keg just waiting to blow sky high. If so, it's well-disguised.

For the most part, all that's visible on the surface is thousands of students going about their business, mostly oblivious to the world around them.

So consider a different theory. For the vast majority of the UI community, these speech provocations cited by Chancellor Jones are a nonevent.

What's new about chalked sidewalks? What's new about campus protests on the latest issue of the day?

What, unfortunately, is new about Unofficial St. Patrick's Day and its ever-present T-shirts?

That kind of thing is SOP on a college campus — "standard operating procedure" to which most people are unaware, unconcerned, unbothered and uninterested.

But, of course, there is always the "free speech for me, but not for thee" crowd that professes shock and outrage when it hears and sees speech it doesn't like and then leverages that energy into another call for debate without all that usually constitutes a debate. Unfortunately, it's difficult to get one without the other.

The joke was on me.

It was good line, but not an accurate one.

In Sunday's column, I mistakenly identified April 1, not April 4, as the date of the general election for, among other things, mayor of Urbana. I would like to say that I was just testing to see how many readers would spot the error. Instead, I was so keen to throw in a reference to April Fool's Day as an ironic commentary on self-government that I misread the calendar that I hurriedly checked to make sure I was right. April Fool's all right, but on me.

