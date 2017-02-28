LIVE! Marlin wins Urbana primary

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Diane Marlin, Urbana mayoral candidate, casts her vote at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Questions for 40-year political writer Tom Kacich? Ask them here

•••

NEW at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday

Final unofficial results from Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten show Urbana Alderwoman Diane Marlin easily winning the Democratic primary. The 4,254 votes cast well surpassed both Hulten's prediction of 3,000 and the 1,991 ballots cast in a two-way primary four years ago. The unofficial results:

23 of 23 precincts reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Diane Marlin* 2,427 57.1 Laurel Prussing 1,510 35.5 Evelyn Underwood 316 7.4 Total 4,254 100.0



***

8 p.m. Tuesday:

Results are trickling in from Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten. The following table shows total amounts, including early votes, as of the time indicated above:

7 of 23 precincts reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Diane Marlin 1,402 55.8 Laurel Prussing 868 34.5 Evelyn Underwood 243 9.7 Total 2,514 100.0



***

7:45 p.m. Tuesday:



The News-Gazette's Natalie Wickman joined WDWS to break down the mayoral race. Listen here.

***

7:20 p.m. Tuesday:

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten has released the results of the 866 ballots cast during the early-voting period that ended Monday. They are as follows:

Candidate Votes Diane Marlin 574 Laurel Prussing 203 Evelyn Underwood 89 TOTAL 866



***

7:15 p.m. Tuesday:

It all comes down to voter turnout, according to Mayor Laurel Prussing.

With tonight's Democratic primary results, she'll discover if she can continue her 12-year Urbana mayoral career or must pass along the reins.

The other candidates are Urbana Alderwoman Diane Marlin and Evelyn Burnett Underwood, a New Free Will Baptist Church associate pastor. Tonight's winner will move on to face the Republican candidate, engineer Rex Bradfield, in the April 4 general election.

About 20 minutes before the polls closed at 7 p.m., Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said that expected voter turnout is around 4,000. City Democrats previously told The News-Gazette that they'll be happy with turnout approaching 5,000, which mirrors the 2005 mayoral primary, when Prussing unseated Mayor Tod Satterthwaite.

"Every election depends on turnout," Prussing said tonight. "If it's low, it's probably not good for me because Republicans turn out more than Democrats do."

Prussing spent the day at work in the morning and then at the University of Illinois quad in the afternoon to pass out fliers and encourage student voting.

"On campus, it's hard to get students excited about state-level races, let alone local elections," Prussing said. "Some (students) knew about the election and they seemed to be pretty enthusiastic when I told them who I was.

"Some of them had seen my ads and I got a very nice response but you have to ask a lot of people first."

There was some confusion, Prussing said, about where voting was taking place in the Illini Union. She said at first it was in the basement, but then it changed to a different floor.

Overall, Prussing said she has no idea how the night will play out.

"We got endorsed by the Illinois Democrats, The News-Gazette and the (Bernie) Sanders political movement, so that sort of covers a broad range of people, so we'll see," Prussing said. "I think I have a good record as mayor, and every election hinges on turnout."

— Natalie Wickman

***

6 p.m. Tuesday:

If Diane Marlin loses the Urbana mayoral primary election this evening, she’ll also have to say goodbye to elected office as a whole, she said.

In April, her seat on the Urbana city council — which she’s held since 2009 — is up for grabs, so the future of her career in public office will be determined this evening.

As one of three candidates running for the Democratic nomination — along with Evelyn Burnett Underwood and incumbent Laurel Prussing — Marlin says she’s spent the day trying to stay busy. She voted for herself at 10 a.m. at the Clark Lindsey precinct and ran a Rotary meeting at noon, as president of the club.

She spent some time campaigning this afternoon, she said, shaking hands with some people around Urbana and making some phone calls.

She even took a little break to get her hair done.

Marlin is planning to spend the rest of the evening at Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana with family and friends. Despite the calm day she’s had so far, she says she’s “nervous,” but mostly excited to see the results.

“I think I have a good chance and I just have to wait and see what voters decide,” she told Nicole Lafond just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“... This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll be very relieved when this part is over,” she said, reflecting on the past year she’s spent campaigning for her mayoral run.

“I’ve learned a lot about digital marketing and I’ve met a lot of new people and been to places in Urbana that I wasn’t previously familiar with.”

If things are looking in her favor tonight, she’ll head to the Brookens Administrative Center to celebrate her win. She says she hopes to have the chance to run against Republican mayoral challenger Rex Bradfield come April 4.

“It will be intense,” she said.

— Nicole Lafond

***

4:48 p.m. Tuesday:

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten told WDWS that if severe weather affects voting, officials will seek a court order to keep polls open past 7 p.m. Listen to the podcast here.

***

3 p.m. Tuesday:

Voter turnout in Urbana’s three-way Democratic mayoral primary already has surpassed the 1,991 who voted in a two-way primary four years ago.

As of about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the turnout in a dozen of the city’s 23 precincts amounted to 1,148 voters. That sum, combined with 866 early votes cast by Monday, equalled 2,014.

But whether the total comes close to the nearly 5,000 who voted in a similar three-way Democratic primary 12 years ago, is not certain.

Turnout was wildly disparate Tuesday, with 225 voters (as of 1:30 p.m.) at the Cunningham 14 polling place at Clark-Lindsey Village in south Urbana, and only 29 at Cunnnigham 6, which votes at the Vineyard Church in north Urbana.

A precinct judge at the Vineyard reported that he had to turn away several would-be voters because they lived just outside the city limits but wanted to vote in the primary between Mayor Laurel Prussing and challengers Diane Marlin and Evelyn Burnettt Underwood.

The strongest turnout seemed to be in southeast Urbana, now represented on the Urbana City Council by Marlin.

Two polling places on South Philo Road — Quest United Methodist Church and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church — reported vote totals of 115 and 159, respectively.

But turnout at the campus-area voting center at the Illini Union — which services four campus-area precincts, plus is a polling place for any other precinct — was embarrassingly small with only 32 voters as of 2 p.m.

The turnout at Cunningham 11 and 12, which vote at the Urbana City Building, was 163 voters as of 1:30 p.m.

The First Presbyterian Church on Green Street, in the city’s center, reported a total of just 105 voters for two precincts, Cunningham 7 and 8.

The Twin City Bible Church, at Michigan and Lincoln avenues, reported 137 voters as of 2:20 p.m.

— Tom Kacich

***

2:11 p.m. Tuesday:

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten expects around 3,000 votes to be cast in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Urbana mayor.

That's below an earlier estimate of 5,000 but above the Urbana mayoral primary four years ago when around 2,000 votes were cast.

Hulten added that things have been running smoothly at polling places Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 people have cast votes Tuesday, according to updates on Hulten's twitter account. He said the most popular locations have been his office, with 218 votes, and the Urbana city building, with 147 votes.

Prior to today, 866 people voted early.

Hulten is also encouraging you to get to the polls early, with storms in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

— Tim Ditman

***

7 a.m. Tuesday:

It's Election Day in Urbana (updates beginning at 7 p.m. on WDWS 1400-AM). What you ought to know as we wait to find out which Democrat will face Republican mayoral challenger Rex Bradfield on April 4:

— Polls are open in Urbana from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. It shouldn't take long to vote; there's just one item on the ballot — choosing among Evelyn Burnett Underwood, Diane Marlin or incumbent Laurel Prussing for the Democratic nomination for mayor. There is no Republican primary for mayor.

— Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said that 866 early votes had been cast by the close of business Monday. That's about 17 percent of the 5,000 voters that some had hoped would turn out for the primary.

— Weather shouldn't be an issue as long as voters go to the polls before 6 p.m. The National Weather Service forecasts a record high of 68 degrees, with rain chances low between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.