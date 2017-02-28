LIVE! Urbana primary

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Diane Marlin, Urbana mayoral candidate, casts her vote at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

**

New 4:48 p.m. Tuesday:



Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten told WDWS that if severe weather impacts voting, officials will seek a court order to keep polls open past 7 p.m. Listen to the podcast here.



**



3 p.m. Tuesday

URBANA — Voter turnout in Urbana’s three-way Democratic mayoral primary already has surpassed the 1,991 who voted in a two-way primary four years ago.

As of about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the turnout in a dozen of the city’s 23 precincts amounted to 1,148 voters. That sum, combined with 866 early votes cast by Monday, equalled 2,014.

But whether the total comes close to the nearly 5,000 who voted in a similar three-way Democratic primary 12 years ago, is not certain.

Turnout was wildly disparate Tuesday, with 225 voters (as of 1:30 p.m.) at the Cunningham 14 polling place at Clark-Lindsey Village in south Urbana, and only 29 at Cunnnigham 6, which votes at the Vineyard Church in north Urbana.

A precinct judge at the Vineyard reported that he had to turn away several would-be voters because they lived just outside the city limits but wanted to vote in the primary between Mayor Laurel Prussing and challengers Diane Marlin and Evelyn Burnettt Underwood.

The strongest turnout seemed to be in southeast Urbana, now represented on the Urbana City Council by Marlin.

Two polling places on South Philo Road — Quest United Methodist Church and St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church — reported vote totals of 115 and 159, respectively.

But turnout at the campus-area voting center at the Illini Union — which services four campus-area precincts, plus is a polling place for any other precinct — was embarrassingly small with only 32 voters as of 2 p.m.

The turnout at Cunningham 11 and 12, which vote at the Urbana City Building, was 163 voters as of 1:30 p.m.

The First Presbyterian Church on Green Street, in the city’s center, reported a total of just 105 voters for two precincts, Cunningham 7 and 8.

The Twin City Bible Church, at Michigan and Lincoln avenues, reported 137 voters as of 2:20 p.m.

— Tom Kacich

***

New 2:11 p.m. Tuesday:



Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten expects around 3,000 votes to be cast in Tuesday's Democratic primary for Urbana mayor.



That's below an earlier estimate of 5,000 but above the Urbana mayoral primary four years ago when around 2,000 votes were cast.



Hulten added that things have been running smoothly at polling places Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 people have cast votes Tuesday, according to updates on Hulten's twitter account. He said the most popular locations have been his office, with 218 votes, and the Urbana city building, with 147 votes.



Prior to today, 866 people voted early.



Hulten is also encouraging you to get to the polls early, with storms in the forecast this afternoon and evening.



-Tim Ditman



**



It's Election Day in Urbana (updates beginning at 7 p.m. on WDWS 1400-AM). What you ought to know as we wait to find out which Democrat will face Republican mayoral challenger Rex Bradfield on April 4:

— Polls are open in Urbana from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. It shouldn't take long to vote; there's just one item on the ballot — choosing among Evelyn Burnett Underwood, Diane Marlin or incumbent Laurel Prussing for the Democratic nomination for mayor. There is no Republican primary for mayor.

— Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said that 866 early votes had been cast by the close of business Monday. That's about 17 percent of the 5,000 voters that some had hoped would turn out for the primary.

— Weather shouldn't be an issue as long as voters go to the polls before 6 p.m. The National Weather Service forecasts a record high of 68 degrees, with rain chances low between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.