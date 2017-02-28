School board approves 4-year superintendent contract

Photo by: Provided Susan Zola Other Related Content Zola superintendent employment contract

CHAMPAIGN — Susan Zola is in line for a healthy pay raise when she becomes Champaign's new school superintendent on July 1.

Under a four-year contract approved unanimously Monday night by the Unit 4 school board, Zola will be paid an annual salary of $205,000. Her total compensation package is comparable to what retiring Superintendent Judy Wiegand makes.

Before an annual increase, Zola was paid $150,796 in 2015-16, the most recent year the district provided employees' salary information to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Zola will remain Unit 4's assistant superintendent for achievement, curriculum and instruction until Wiegand's departure.

Other terms of the deal:

— Zola will receive the same percentage raise in salary next year as teachers who are off-schedule. That would be 4 percent, according to the new collective-bargaining agreement with the Champaign teachers union.

— She'll get 24 paid vacation days, four personal days a year and the same amount of sick leave as Unit 4 teachers. She'll also be required to undergo a comprehensive medical examination no later than July 15 of each year, and she will participate in the same health, dental and vision insurance programs provided to teachers and administrators.

— She'll receive a $350 monthly stipend for automobile expenses.

Zola will be evaluated by the board on or before June 1 of each year, according to the contract, which spells out her four main goals as superintendent.

Those include:

— Make sure the district's facility upgrades align with the teaching mission of Unit 4 and are designed to promote student learning.

— Work to build an environment of high expectations for all students and focus on closing achievement gaps.

— Work to grow relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

— Develop standards and evaluate programs that involve Unit 4 students, but are run by organizations other than the school district.