Severe weather roundup Feb. 28
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has upgraded East Central Illinois from an "enhanced" risk for severe weather to a "moderate" risk. But the risks remain the same for the overnight hours: high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.
The weather service said Tuesday morning that a round of isolated storms could reach Champaign by 6 p.m Tuesday. Then another, more severe round is expected at around 11 p.m. Tuesday or 12 a.m. Wednesday. Also, a tornado watch is expected to be issued for East Central Illinois this afternoon.
You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
