The Health Reporter Is In: March 1, 2017

Photo by: The News-Gazette 3D illustration Human Internal Organic - Human Heart, medical concept.

Have a question for our Health Reporter? Ask it here

Q: Is a Cardiac PET scan offered in Champaign County? A cardiac PET scan is the most accurate non-invasive nuclear imaging stress test of the heart with an accuracy rate of 99.6%.

A: Christie Clinic said it has cardiac PET available when ordered by a provider, but didn't provide any details. Presence Covenant Medical Center and Carle said they don't do cardiac PET scans.

A cardiac PET (positron emission tomography) is a noninvasive nuclear imaging test of the heart that uses radioactive tracers to show such things as whether there is sufficient blood flow to the heart and whether patients could benefit from certain procedures.

You didn't mention your source for that accuracy rate in your question and I couldn't verify that. I did ask Dr. Brett Yockey, a nuclear medicine physician and radiologist at Carle, who said he's unfamiliar with that figure — though he agreed a cardiac PET scan is highly accurate.

Carle has PET equipment used for cancer testing, Yockey said. But the half-life of tracers needed for the cardiac testing is so brief they'd have to be made on site with expensive equipment and used in high volume to be cost-effective.

Instead of a cardiac PET scan, Carle uses a SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) scan of the heart, Yockey said. That's a noninvasive nuclear imaging test that uses radioactive tracers to show how well blood is flowing to the heart and how well the heart is functioning.

The tracer Carle uses for SPECT imaging has a half-life of 6 hours, compared to two tracers for cardiac PET imaging that have half-lives of 10 minutes and about a minute-and-a-half, he said.

He wouldn't disagree that the PET images are more accurate, he said, but it's a small difference that's difficult to quantify.

In fact, he said, Indiana University School of Medicine, where he trained before coming to Carle in 2015, offered cardiac PET but used the SPECT scan a lot more.