Man convicted of having crack, acquitted of intent to sell it

URBANA — A Champaign County jury was not convinced Wednesday that Cieandrea Thatch intended to sell the chunk of crack cocaine he had on him last June.

After about 30 minutes, the jury convicted the 25-year-old Champaign man of possession of a controlled substance but acquitted him of the more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The difference is significant, since Thatch may now be eligible for a community-based sentence instead of a mandatory four to 15 years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd set sentencing for April 12. Thatch faces penalties ranging from probation to one

to three years in prison.

However, he has two other drug-related felony cases that are pending, and if he is convicted in either of those, he would have to serve any sentence after the sentence in this case.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher prosecuted Thatch. Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti defended him.

Champaign police officer John Nickell testified that he arrested Thatch about 1:15 a.m. on June 1 as he rode in a van near State Street and Beardsley Avenue. Nickell said he stopped the van because the driver was not wearing a seat belt and had not signalled a turn.

The van smelled of burned cannabis and when he learned the identity of Thatch, a passenger, he arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

A preliminary search of Thatch turned up a small bag of cannabis and a “blunt” — an oversized cannabis cigarette. At the jail, a further search revealed he had $639 cash, $400 of which was in $20 bills.

Nickell said as Thatch turned to walk to a chair at the jail, a bag containing a white chunk fell from his pant leg. Thatch admitted it was his cocaine and that he had been hiding it in his genitals.

The rock was later weighed and analyzed by the Illinois State Crime lab and found to be cocaine weighing 6.7 grams.

Champaign police Sgt. Jaceson Yandell, who has several years of experience in undercover narcotics investigations, testified that that amount equates to about 67 doses of crack, which sell for $20 each.

With a street value of around $1,340, that much cocaine would not be found on someone only using it, Yandell offered as expert opinion, saying such amounts were more characteristic of a dealer. He also said buyers of single rocks of crack usually pay with $20 bills.

Fletcher urged the jurors to find that Thatch had the chunk for the purpose of selling smaller rocks. But in his closing arguments, Allegretti stressed that Thatch had no cellphone, gun, plastic bags, scale or cutting agent on him or in the van. All of those things, he argued, were indicative of a drug dealer — and his client had none of them.

After the jury had been taken from the courtroom and Ladd repeated the guilty verdict, Thatch’s younger sister jumped up and loudly began yelling profanities. She left the courtroom, still yelling, but the judge had her brought back in and held her in direct criminal contempt of court.

After sitting in a jail cell for about 2 1/2 hours, the young woman apologized to the judge for disrupting her courtroom and others nearby.

Ladd accepted her apology and then released her although she could have sentenced her for up to six months in jail.

“It’s about the court proceedings and respect for the proceedings,” Ladd said of her reason for holding the woman in contempt.

The judge also told the mother of three she was certain she wouldn’t want her children behaving that way.

“Make better choices in the future for you and your children,” Ladd told her.