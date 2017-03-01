URBANA — A Rantoul man is in the Ford County jail on federal charges of possession and receipt of child pornography.

“You end up in a hell you can’t get out of,” Thomas Ihlenfeld, 58, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive, told FBI agents who had been investigating him for months.

Ihlenfeld was arrested Feb. 23 and charged in a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois.

He appeared that same day before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, who ordered he be detained pending a March 9 hearing.

In the criminal complaint, it’s alleged that between Sept. 1, 2016, and Feb. 22, Ihlenfeld was accessing files containing pornographic images of prepubescent girls engaged in sex with adults and animals.

FBI agents did a court-authorized search of Ihlenfeld’s home on Feb. 22 and found an external hard drive under a couch that Ihlenfeld slept on. Agents observed the hard drive had “a voluminous amount of material consistent with child erotica,” the complaint said.

A further search of that living room turned up a laptop computer, which they learned belonged to Ihlenfeld, hidden up the flue of the chimney. Ihlenfeld told agents he had engaged in peer-to-peer file sharing of pornography for several years.

However, he told agents his intent was only to download materials for his own use and not share them with others.

The complaint said Ihlenfeld expressed shame for his involvement with child pornography and admitted knowing that possessing it is illegal. But he told agents that “sometimes people can’t control their demons.”