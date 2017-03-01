UPDATED: Garth Brooks at SFC: 'This will be a big one'

Our Tom Kacich first addressed the long-rumored Garth Brooks concert in his mailbag in May 2016.

New 12:57 pm. Wednesday:



State Farm Center officials said they worked for three years to land country superstar Garth Brooks for his April 29th show. Tim Ditman has more on what's being called the "crown jewel" of the local concert scene.

UPDATE Wednesday morning:

Garth Brooks will play State Farm Center on Saturday, April 29.

The concert, part of the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood, was announced this morning.

Tickets go on sale March 10. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase ($74.98 each).



CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in 20 years, country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Champaign.

Sources familiar with the situation told WDWS 1400-AM Tuesday night that Brooks will play multiple shows at State Farm Center during the last weekend in April.

An official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.

Local officials had to plan around the shows, causing Ebertfest and the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon to both be held on the weekend prior.