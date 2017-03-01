Woman playing game on cellphone robbed
URBANA — A woman playing a game on her cellphone outside her apartment building late Tuesday was robbed of that phone.
Urbana police investigator Doug Pipkins said the 35-year-old resident of an apartment in the 900 block of South Vine Street was sitting on the steps to her building about 11:20 p.m. playing a game when two men came from behind her, put an object to her head and demanded her phone.
The woman did not get a good look at the men and was not sure what they put to her head but told police she thought it was a gun. She handed over the phone, and they ran off.
The incident happened so quickly that the woman was unable to give police much of a description of the robbers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at 384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smartphones called P3 Tips.
Tips are kept anonymous and a reward may be paid.
