Free smoke detectors offered in area near fatal fire

CHAMPAIGN — Residents of a Champaign neighborhood where an elderly woman died in a fire are being offered free smoke detectors Saturday.

Champaign Fire Deputy Chief John Barker said his department is targeting 18 houses in the 900 blocks of West Clark Street and West University Avenue.

Early last Friday, Feb. 24, fire was reported on all floors of the two-story house at 908 W. Clark St. Resident Rachel Dyal, 93, was killed in the fire.

Fire officials still have not released a cause for that fire, nor have they said if she had a working smoke detector.

However, Barker said Chief Gary Ludwig has decided that any time there is a fire that ends with loss of life that the department is to offer free smoke detectors to other homes in the area.

On Feb. 18, firefighters installed 18 smoke alarms and 10 combination smoke-carbon monoxide detectors in a handful of homes on West Columbia Avenue and Swigart Street, in the wake of Feb. 10 fire that killed another resident.

Fire investigators said Laura Wills, 53, had no working smoke detector in her home at 503 Swigart Street. They have not said what started the fire in her garage that spread into her house, killing her in the early morning hours.

Barker said Fire Explorers were putting door hangers on targets houses Thursday to alert residents on both sides of the 900 block of West Clark Street and the south side of the 900 block of West University Avenue of the free detectors being offered. The installation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The department is prepared to put one smoke detector in each sleeping area and one combination smoke-carbon monoxide alarm on each floor, he said.

Anyone wanting more information on the free detectors should call the fire department at 403-7200.