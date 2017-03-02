H.H. Gregg in Champaign to close

CHAMPAIGN — Appliance store H.H. Gregg announced it will be closing 88 of its 220 stores, including the one in Champaign.

The Champaign store, 718 W. Town Center Blvd., has about 20 employees, said manager Andrew Sprague, who didn’t have details about the closing.

“I just found out the same time,” he said.

According to the company’s news release, “Current inventory in the affected stores will be sold over the coming weeks, with final closings expected to be complete by mid-April.”

H.H. Gregg is also closing its Illinois stores in Springfield, Niles, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale and Schaumburg.

H.H. Gregg made the decision to close the stores and three distribution centers to help it “improve liquidity and return to profitability.”

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” H.H. Gregg president and CEO Robert J. Riesbeck said. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.”

He added: “After scrutinizing our real estate portfolio, we have identified a number of underperforming stores, as well as store locations that are no longer strong shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape.”

The Indianapolis based company was founded in 1955 and sells appliances, electronics and furniture.

The Champaign location opened in 2012.