Robinson man facing sex charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail James Kerley

URBANA — A Robinson man is due back in court later this month on felony charges alleging that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl from Urbana.

Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said James A. Kerley, 20, turned himself in Wednesday at the sheriff's office on a warrant that had been issued two weeks ago.

He had been charged with indecent solicitation to commit aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming and solicitation to meet a child, Class 3 and 4 felonies.

The charges allege activity that occurred around Jan. 8 between Kerley and the girl, 13.

Apperson said one of his investigators learned that Kerley and the girl met in an online chat room and that he allegedly engaged in sex acts with himself that he transmitted to her via Skye, a software application that allows online video and audio communication.

The alleged conduct came to light when sheriff's deputies were called to check the girl's welfare on Jan. 12 and her parents told a deputy their suspicions of what was transpiring.

Deputies obtained warrants for his electronic equipment and interviewed him. He admitted performing sex acts on himself while Skyping with her, Apperson said.

Kerley appeared before Judge Brett Olmstead on Thursday. The judge agreed to lower his bond from the $150,000 set on the warrant to $75,000.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and be back in court Mark 17 for a probable cause hearing.