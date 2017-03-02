Warmest February ever

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Daffodils emerge from the ground, in full bloom, as pedestrians bring back winter attire on a blustery morning on Daniel Street in Champaign on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Questions? Ask 40-year writer Tom Kacich about anything by clicking here

CHAMPAIGN — February locally was the warmest in 129 years of Champaign-Urbana weather record-keeping, and the three-month meteorological winter tied for 13th-warmest.

The data comes from the Illinois State Water Survey, which also reported that February was the 16th out of the last 18 months with above-average temperatures.

The average temperature in February was 40.8 degrees, nearly 12 degrees above the normal month-long median of 29 degrees.

Last month saw three daily record highs set (70 degrees on Feb. 17, 18 and 22), and two other occasions when the record high was tied (68 on Feb. 19 and 71 on Feb. 20). Overall, temperatures were above average on 21 of 28 days in February, three times by as much as 26 degrees.

The coldest reading all month was 9 degrees.

The coldest reading for the meteorological winter (December-February) was -4 on Dec. 19. There were only four subzero readings all winter.

This season’s average winter temperature was 33.3 degrees, a tie for 13th-warmest (with last winter) in local weather history. The warmest local winter was 1931-32, when the average temperature was 37.6 degrees. Three of the 14 warmest winters have come in the last six years.

The winter of 2016-17 also will be known for its shortage of snowfall. Only 6.1 inches of snow fell during the three months, tying this winter for 10th place in least amount of snow. The winter of 1972-73 had just 2.3 inches of snow.

Precipitation overall has been lighter than normal with just 4.29 inches, putting the winter of 2016-17 in 25th place in local weather history. Average for the three months is 7.39 inches.

The National Weather Service office In Lincoln reported that the entire central Illinois region had above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for the winter.

Precipitation ranged from around 1.50 inches in west central Illinois to around close to 5 inches in parts of East Central Illinois.

Snowfall ranged from around 10 inches north of I-74, to around 2 inches south of I-70. These totals, the weather service said, were 5 to 15 inches below normal.

And average temperatures in central Illinois were 4 to 8 degrees above normal, said the weather service.