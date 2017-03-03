Danville man charged with impersonating police officer

Photo by: Provided Oliver Buford Jr., 23, of Danville, arrested Thursday, March 2, 2017, on two counts of false personation of a peace officer and one count of not having a FOID card because it was revoked.

DANVILLE — A 23-year-old Danville man is behind bars Friday for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Danville police Sgt. Josh Cambell said police discovered Oliver Buford Jr. in the parking lot of the Mach 1 gas station, 510 N. Gilbert St., around 9 a.m. Thursday. At the time, he was wearing clothing indicating he was a law-enforcement member.

Campbell said officers were familiar with Buford. Upon further investigation, he was arrested on two counts of false personation of peace officer and one count of not having a FOID card because it was revoked.

Campbell said Buford is being held on bond at the Vermilion county jail. He added the investigation is ongoing.