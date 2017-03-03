Founder of Little Theatre in Sullivan dies

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette Guy Little continues to use a land-line phone that looks like an antique to chat with friends, many of them theater folks, nationwide. Other Related Content A Little reminiscing

SULLIVAN — Guy Little, the founder of the Little Theatre on the Square, an economic engine for the Moultrie County seat, has died.

His handyman found him earlier today dead on the floor of his den in his family home in Sullivan. The coroner set the time of death at 11:30 a.m. today.

Mr. Little, a racounteur with thousands of stories to tell about his life in theater in New York, Chicago, Sullivan and elsewhere, had been in failing health in recent years. His best friend, Lee York, said Mr. Little had used two canes when they went out to dinner last Sunday.

McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Sullivan is in charge of arrangements, but Mr. Little requested no visitation or services and asked that his body be cremated.

“He was a super-nice guy,” said Alex Young, a funeral director at the business. “We always enjoyed seeing him. He had so many stories about everything he’s done or seen. We never had time to get to all the stories.”

Mr. Little had founded the Little Theatre on the Square in 1957. In a far-ranging interview last year with The News-Gazette, he recalled how he was told the theater would never go over in Sullivan.

But, using contacts he had made while working in theater, Mr. Little began to bring to the theater some of the biggest stars of the mid-20th century.

His theater continues to operate today as an Equity theater, using a mix of regional and local actors but none with the star power of those in Mr. Little’s casts.

His 1892 home is full of photographs of the many well-known actors who acted on the Little Theatre stage, among them Kitty Carlyle Hart, Margaret Hamilton, Ann Sothern, Vivian Vance, Mickey Rooney, Van Johnson, Cesar Romero, June Allyson, Betty Grable, Linda Darnell, Ray Milland and the great character actor Edward Everett Horton.

One photograph that enjoys a place of prominence in his “den,” where his body was found, was that of Tab Hunter, the blond teen idol of the 1950s who starred in more than 40 films.

Hunter graciously took over at the Little Theatre a role Robert Wagner had accepted but couldn’t do after he landed a movie role.

“He’s one of my very best friends, one of my favorite stars,” Little said last year of Hunter. “He’s one of the kindest, nicest fellows that ever existed. I’m 81 and he’s 84 and I still hear from him.”

Over his career, mainly as a producer and director, Little worked, by his estimation, with 700 big-name actors.

Asked how he attracted them to Sullivan, he replied, “I had a very good reputation. I would have stars here and they would tell other stars, ‘Oh, you’ll love it out there. Guy is wonderful. He’ll take good care of you.’”

After Mr. Little “kind of ran out of stars and shows to do” in Sullivan, he sold the theater to a local group. He continued to work in theater in Milwaukee and would drive home to see his parents, who were in failing health. He eventually moved back to Sullivan to help them.

Even after he was no longer involved in the Little Theatre, 60 miles southwest of Champaign, Mr. Little continued to attend shows there.

“I sit in the front row, where I can see what’s going on and every wrinkle,” he said.

Though he knew many stars, Mr. Little said last year that his parents, Guy and Inis, were the biggest influences on his life. “They were the most beloved, wonderful parents anyone could have,” he said.

Both helped their son with the Little Theatre. Dad, a land owner who operated various businesses, took care of the payroll and Social Security. Mom worked the box office.

He credited his mother, an English teacher, for introducing him to theater when he was 5, taking him to see “The Merry Widow” in Decatur. He was hooked.

Another major influence was Winifred Titus Sentel, his childhood voice teacher. Mrs. Sentel turned Mr. Little on to grand opera — her father had opened the Titus Opera House in Sullivan.

He called her his dearest friend; he was with her the day before she died, at age 99. He had studied with her from age 10 through high school.

Mr. Little went on to college, winning a scholarship to study voice and musical theater at the University of Miami. There, he met Jerili Romeo, another music student from Chicago who had transferred from the UI. The two later married.

A multi-talented performer, she helped her husband in the early years of the Little Theatre. They divorced after 21 years of marriage. They have two children, Guy Sean Little, and Vanessa Little.

Mr. Little also was an accomplished cook who would sometimes make food for parties of up to 100 at his home. Later in life, he was a tour guide in Rome, Paris and London for a local travel agency.

He said last year he had no regrets, saying he had a wonderful life, magnificent parents and great friends from high school.

The 2016 article about Mr. Little, in which he reminisces about some of the stars he knew, is at news-gazette.com/news/local/2016-06-15/little-reminiscing.html.

