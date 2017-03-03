High-schoolers may have to pay to earn dual credits at DACC

DANVILLE — Come next fall, area high school students could pay out-of-pocket for dual-credit classes taught by Danville Area Community College instructors.

That's one of the ideas — along with a with a $10 per-credit-hour tuition increase — being considered to raise much-needed operating revenues.

DACC has never charged high school students tuition for dual-credit classes in the 20 years they have been offered. But President Stephen Nacco said officials are having to look across the campus for new and creative ways to boost income in light of significant cuts in state funding.

"The old model of funding is unsustainable," Nacco said.

He added that for each of the past two years, the level of state funding was about half of what it was in fiscal 2015, the last time Illinois had a budget. And with no new state budget in sight, local officials are left to assume that will continue.

"We can't control what the state does," Nacco said. "... The one thing we can control in terms of our finances is our tuition."

Under the proposed tuition increase, in-district tuition would go from $125 per credit hour to $135, and tuition for out-of-district, out-of-state and international students would go from $220 per credit hour to $235. The universal fee would remain at $15 per credit hour.

That means an in-district student with a full class load (15 hours a semester) would pay about $2,025 per semester — up from about $1,875.

"This is very much in line with what DACC has done for the last five years, which is a relatively small, incremental $5 to $10 tuition increase," Nacco said.

The proposed $10 increase would raise an additional $400,000 a year in revenue for the college if enrollment stays the same.

Even if trustees approve the new rates at their regular meeting on March 28, the operating budget for fiscal 2018 would be $1 million in the red. That's due to the drop in state funding, which went from about $3.85 million in fiscal 2015 to about $2 million each of the last two years.

A preliminary spending plan shows the college would generate roughly $14.7 million and spend roughly $15.7 million, said Chief Financial Officer Tammy Clark-Betancourt.

In the past, the college dipped into its operating reserve fund to cover the shortfall. But officials said they can't afford to continue doing that much longer under current conditions.

"Everyone has a different opinion on what that level should be," Clark-Betancourt said, adding that the Illinois Association of School Business Officials recommends, at minimum, three months (25 percent) fund balances to expenditures. "At the end of (fiscal) 2016, the fund dropped to $2.3 million ... which was approximately 15 percent. The previous six years, we were at or above 25 percent."

'Victim of its own success'

That's why officials are looking at other potential sources, including dual-credit courses that are taught by DACC instructors.

DACC has three dual-express categories, including the College Express program run in partnership with Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System. Students can take career and technical education courses such as culinary arts, criminal justice, early childhood, manufacturing and information technology, among others. Their high schools pay half the cost and for transportation, and DACC picks up the rest.

The other two are general education courses, which students can use toward an associate's degree or transfer to a four-year college or university. Courses can be taken at local high schools, if there's a qualified teacher.

They can also be taken on DACC's campus or online.

Nacco said the college only wants to charge for classes that would be taught by a DACC instructor.

"The cost of that instruction has increased exponentially over the years," he said. "It's a victim of its own success."

When DACC began offering the classes in 1997, few students took advantage of them, said Dave Kietzmann, vice president of instruction and student services.

In fiscal 2008, dual-credit credit hours totaled 1,678. This year, they totaled 4,273.

"There has been a significant jump in the last two years — the reason being, it's harder and harder for high schools to find instructors that meet the Higher Learning Commission standard to teach those classes," Kietzmann said, adding all instructors must have a master's degree and at least 18 credit hours in the discipline they're teaching. The standards have also been adopted by the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Community College Board.

The $340,000 question

Trustees looked at three fee scenarios this week. Under them, students would pay:

— Full tuition, raising another $340,000 a year for the college.

— 50 percent, raising another $169,000.

— Or 25 percent, raising another $84,000.

None "would cover the whole deficit, but they would help," Clark-Betancourt said. "Everyone is trying to come up with different things. We've already had discussions on some of them like community education (rates), but we haven't put any numbers to them."

Other ideas include increasing the cost of community education classes and expanding the relatively new "3+1+30" program, done in partnership with Franklin University. Under that program, students can study three years at DACC, do a fourth year online through Franklin and earn both their associate degree and a bachelor's in one of 30 fields.

Spezia: 'Little by little'

While he's not opposed to the idea of charging, Trustee John Spezia said he wouldn't support making students bear the entire cost.

"I think we should do it little by little," he said, adding that would be consistent with tuition increases.

Even at the 50 percent rate, Kietzmann said high school students could earn 20 credit hours for about $1,300.

"That's a third of their associate degree," he said. "That is a tremendous, tremendous bargain for the student and their family."

Nacco and Tracy Wahlfeldt, the DACC Foundation's executive director, are also looking at whether foundation scholarships might be available to those students.