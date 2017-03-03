Rollover sends Oakwood teen to hospital

MUNCIE — An Oakwood teenager was injured in a single-car crash east of Muncie on Friday morning, Illinois State Police report.

A release said that Holden Billings, 18, was driving west on U.S. 150 at Vermilion County Road 680 E about 8:15 a.m. when he entered the curve, lost control and slid into a ditch.

The Saturn Coupe he was driving overturned several times before coming to rest in a plowed field south of U.S. 150.

Police said Billings was wearing a seat belt but was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

He was ticketed for improper lane usage.