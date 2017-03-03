Sex offender on probation arrested over molestation

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Duane Edwards

CHAMPAIGN — A convicted sex offender on probation for being in the presence of young children has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child.

Duane Edwards, 56, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive, Champaign, was arrested Wednesday by Champaign police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy who was in his care "over a number of years" at his home, a police news release said.

Champaign police detective Sgt. Dave Griffet said two weeks ago, officers from the Mattoon Police Department were notified that at least one child reported allegedly being molested by Edwards while visiting in Edwards' Champaign home between Dec. 16 and mid-February.

Mattoon police relayed that information to Champaign police, who scheduled a forensic interview of the child that was done Wednesday at the Children's Advocacy Center in Coles County. Based on what Champaign police investigators heard, they obtained a search warrant from a Champaign County judge for Edwards' home.

Griffet said police searched Edwards' apartment Wednesday while he was at work. Police found items to support the boy's allegations about what was happening to him. They also found evidence that Edwards possessed child pornography, Griffet said.

Edwards was then taken into custody and was expected to be criminally charged Friday.

In 1989, Edwards was convicted in Jefferson County for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 3-year-old child and in 1990 was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In June 2015, he was arrested in Crystal Lake Park in Urbana after a police officer noticed him in a car with five children, ages 7 and under. The children were from Mattoon, police said.

The officer ran the license plate and saw that the car was registered to Edwards, who had registered in 2005 as a sex offender because of the Jefferson County conviction.

In November 2015, Edwards pleaded guilty to being a sex offender in a public park. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Griffet said the investigation into Edwards' contact with children is ongoing.