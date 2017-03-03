Shimkus: ACA work to begin in earnest next week

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, a member of two House committees that will be undertaking the long-discussed "repeal and replacement" of the Affordable Care Act, said Thursday the work will begin in earnest next week.

Shimkus, the Collinsville Republican who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said that panel and the House Ways and Means Committee, which will oversee reconciling the revenue and expenses of the Obamacare replacement, plan to do their work quickly.

"They'll start doing their work next week, and then we can marry them up on the (House) floor the week after that. And then we can get that passed and get it to the Senate," Shimkus said. "As far as I know right now, that is the plan."

Asked whether that was an unusually swift timeline, Shimkus said, "It's not like we haven't been talking about this for six years.

"The interesting thing here in D.C. is that people are saying, 'We've never seen anything, we've never had a bill, there's no replacement.' There are plenty of replacements. We've had bills and language all over the place. All we're trying to do now is make sure it passes the reconciliation by being revenue-neutral."

Shimkus said that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a physician and a former congressman, has an unusual amount of power to change provisions of the health care law.

"I think people don't really understand how much authority Dr. Price has as secretary of HHS," he said. "When the law was passed, I think there are 2,000 provisions that are at the discretion of the secretary. He's already issued one conforming rule. I think he'll continue to do that. I think most of the repeal and replace stuff occurs from the secretary of HHS."

Price, he said, "has a very large role."

Shimkus said his committee will review the Medicaid expansion that was part of the ACA and which could have a significant impact on Illinois. State lawmakers were told this week that Medicaid changes could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

Also:

— Shimkus said he plans to delegate much of the selection of new U.S. attorneys in Illinois to his Republican colleagues. In the Central District of Illinois, that mean Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Darren LaHood of Peoria.

"I'm the senior Republican so everything funnels through me to the administration. What I've told my colleagues is that I really want to empower them," he said. "They're going to be doing the initial choosing and they're going to give that to me and I'm going to give it to the White House."

He said he would not interview candidates for the top federal prosecutor's role.

"There's an argument that I should be considered part of the Central District. And I've told my colleagues, Congressman LaHood and Congressman Davis, that if they need me in their deliberations to be the tie-breaker that I would perform that role."

— Shimkus said he had no opinion on the flap involving Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the United States, during the time when Moscow was reportedly interfering in U.S. elections.

"I really don't know enough about it. It might sound crazy but I just haven't followed it that closely," Shimkus said.