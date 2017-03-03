Soy nut butter company issues recall

A Springfield-based soy nut butter company is recalling products after 12 cases of E. coli O157 in five states.

The I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter Co. announced the recall Friday. There haven't been any illnesses reported in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has advised consumers not to eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or granola coated with SoyNut Butter produced by SoyNut Butter Co.

SoyNut butter is a nut-free substitute for peanut butter.

Child care centers, schools and other institutions should not serve I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter or granola coated with SoyNut Butter, according to the health department. Many varieties and sizes of these products are sold at stores nationwide and online.

"Some infections of E. coli are mild, but others can be severe or even life-threatening, especially for young children," said Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah. "If you have recently purchased soy nut butter, please check the label for the brand and throw it out if it is part of this recall."