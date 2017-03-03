Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, March 3, 2017 83 Today's Paper

#TheMJs, March 3, 2017
| Subscribe

More Local

#TheMJs, March 3, 2017

Fri, 03/03/2017 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— Photos of the Canadian Prime Minister from his younger days have made the rounds on social media and people are falling head over heels for him.

Music

— Unfortunately, because of the tornadoes that ravaged parts of the state this week, the meeting was canceled. Here's hoping eventually Rauner and Chance can have that talk.

Hollywood

— Nobody breathed a bigger sigh of relief at the Oscars best-picture goof-up than Harvey, who did something similar at the Miss Universe pageant.

Local

— Smart's Texas team is 10-20 this season and 4-13 in the Big 12, and the former Illinois big man is letting folks know where his loyalties lie.

Sports

— The Academy Award winner and Bay Area native, then known as Mahershala Gilmore, averaged 7.0 points for the Gaels. His hometown team could use him after the Kevin Durant injury.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— Octavia Spencer
— #BubbleWatch
— #Logan
— #ArchMadness
— Alec Baldwin

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #Sessions
— Brandin Cooks
— Read Across America Day
— John Lynch
— #DPC17

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Natalie Wickman (@nataliewickman)

The young reporter did a bang-up job on Urbana Democratic primary coverage, and she'll be at it for the upcoming April 4 showdown between Diane Marlin and Rex Bradfield.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments