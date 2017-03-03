TheMJs, March 3, 2017

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) will provide a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

— Photos of the Canadian Prime Minister from his younger days have made the rounds on social media and people are falling head over heels for him.

Music

I'm meeting privately with the governor Wednesday. The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I'm eager to hear his ideas. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 27, 2017

— Unfortunately, because of the tornadoes that ravaged parts of the state this week, the meeting was canceled. Here's hoping eventually Rauner and Chance can have that talk.

Hollywood

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

— Nobody breathed a bigger sigh of relief at the Oscars best-picture goof-up than Harvey, who did something similar at the Miss Universe pageant.

Local

Even the "great" Shaka Smart struggles #Illini fans. I know you Groce haters wanted him instead. https://t.co/3XFYHzSVhG — Sam I Am (@B1G_Samb0) March 2, 2017

— Smart's Texas team is 10-20 this season and 4-13 in the Big 12, and the former Illinois big man is letting folks know where his loyalties lie.

Sports

Mahershala Ali shot 40% from 3 in his senior year at St. Mary's, the Warriors just cut Briante Weber and they need another guard... — Joe Serrato (@joeserrato) February 27, 2017

— The Academy Award winner and Bay Area native, then known as Mahershala Gilmore, averaged 7.0 points for the Gaels. His hometown team could use him after the Kevin Durant injury.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Natalie Wickman (@nataliewickman)

The young reporter did a bang-up job on Urbana Democratic primary coverage, and she'll be at it for the upcoming April 4 showdown between Diane Marlin and Rex Bradfield.