Tom's #Mailbag, March 3, 2017

The songbirds are back, flowers are blooming, trees are budding and people are starting to notice nuisance properties again. We answered a question about one in this week's Mailbag and we'll get to more next week.

In the meantime we have questions about a new Head Start facility in Urbana, Kaufman Lake changes, the niftiest sewage pump station you've ever seen, a thorough update on UC2B, an update on that big development project in downtown Champaign, trash sorting on campus, Kennedy money (again) and an enticing question that I had to take a pass on. And more.

Re-do on downtown Champaign project

"Is there any progress or news on expanding the Orpheum Children's Museum? I read an article back in November 2015 talking about mixed used developments in downtown Chicago and pouring $95 million or so into this project and making this museum an actual destination for families. Would love to see a top-notch children's museum here — even bypassing the one in Normal."

The proposed $95 million large mixed-use downtown project proposed in November 2015 by developer Hans Grotelueschen is not dead, but it is being redesigned which has slowed down a development agreement, said Champaign planning and development Director Bruce Knight.

Proposed at the time was a mixed-use building at the corner of Washington and Walnut streets that would have added a hotel, conference, residential, office and retail space, parking and, possibly, a new children's museum.

"It is also unlikely that it will include a new children's museum going forward," Knight said this week. "I think more will become public in the next month or so."

Nifty building

"What is the stone building on the west side of Scott Park in Champaign? It was erected last summer/fall between the park and Second Street."

"That building is the above ground portion of the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District's 2nd St. pump station," said Rick Manner, executive director of the sanitary district. "The station pumps sewage south two miles, where another station sends it west to the district's southwest plant for treatment. The primary need for the $8.5 million project is the new construction around campus. The fees developers pay when they build new buildings are repaying the loans associated with the project."

Fehr Graham, an engineering firm with an office in Champaign, and the sanitary district received an award for the innovative design features of the project from the American Council of Engineering Companies, Manner said.

More information on the big project, from Manner:

"The forcemain through campus was installed in 2014 and 2015. That construction was coordinated with the city of Champaign and the University of Illinois' reconstruction of south 4th Street. Our construction was limited to one or two months around graduation so that roadway projects could be completed right after that, but before the start of fall semester. I think we managed to get our 2 miles of pipes into the ground without most people noticing, which was the point of the coordination! (Although, I think your observant mailbag readers may have asked about it.)

"By constructing the 2nd Street pump station, we are avoiding a much more expensive project of trying to install a fifth large diameter sewer through the north part of campus. This is the first major construction of sewers in this part of town for 60 years. If we did it well, we hope there is not another one for another 30 or 60 years.

"The pump station draws sewage out of four large interceptor sewers that serve about one-fourth of Champaign and pumps it south to 4th Street and St. Mary's Road. From there it flows by gravity down old 4th Street right of way to our 1st Street pump station.

"That gravity sewer portion of the new construction along old 4th Street is useful to the university today because it has allowed them to abandon their Orchard Downs Pump Station. Orchard Downs and the Vet Med complex now drain by gravity into the UCSD line, instead of being pumped north through campus. The university is repaying UCSD for this part of the project.

"In addition, that new gravity sewer will serve the expanded research park in the years to come.

"The service area of those historic sewers flowing near Scott Park is somewhat surprising. Since the 1950s Kraft foods flows by gravity all the way to our Northeast Plant, traveling through Crystal Lake Park as a part of the bridge crossing the lake. Market Place Mall and Hessel Park also flow through the north part of campus on their way to the Northeast Plant."

UC2B

"Why is it that I continue to see several different entities installing (optical) fiber all over Champaign-Urbana? Seems like UC2B was not successful at stimulating economic development and partnership for fiber. $26,000,000 of taxpayer money for what?"

and

"What is the latest on UC2B build out? There haven't been any updates on their website since May of 2016."

As The News-Gazette's Ben Zigterman reported earlier this week, St. Louis-based i3 Broadband acquired iTV-3 and will operate the Urbana-Champaign Big Broadband (UC2B) fiber-optic network.

Here's the link ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2017-02-28/i3-broadband-closes-deal-run-uc2b-fiber-optic-network.html

And here's much more from Urbana City Council member Charlie Smyth, vice chair of the UC2B board:

"With this sale settled, several board members have been meeting with the new management, and i3 Broadband's VP for sales and business development has begun attending the public portion of UC2B board meetings. One of the issues with iTV-3 were neighborhood sectors that seemed arbitrary so the new company is in the process of redrawing the sectors to try to take into account more natural neighborhood borders and home associations. We'll be seeing a draft in the coming week or so.

"Further, we will know in several weeks what the building plans are for the coming year. Their goal is to have new construction restarted by mid-summer locally (they've already been working and expanding in the Peoria area) with new marketing preceding that restart. They will be opening up a local storefront by this summer replacing the role of Family Home Video for equipment swaps, replacements and payments."

The company has been redesigning the website i3broadband.com, he said, "and folks should continue to go there to sign up for service and see the various offerings.

"i3Broadband has essentially taken over the entire iTV-3 operation keeping the general manager and all staff below him — it will take a while before the iTV-3 trucks that you see around town get relabeled. The last thing that the previous company did was to convert the 11 UC2B Grant built sectors to full Triple play capability so anyone in those original sectors can now add TV and phone service if so desired (at the listed prices on the website). The iTV-3 crews continue to do installs in these 15 sectors that have full 1gb fiber capabilities. Today we have more than 1,200 fiber-connected residences; more than 300 fiber-connected businesses; every single school, fire station, and major medical facility is connected to UC2B fiber (some of these businesses are connected via a private partner such as CTC — now CCI). That is in addition to dozens of non-profit and governmental organizations. Only a few Urbana schools had access to their own fiber prior to UC2B."

Smyth said that there are several renegotiated parts to the new agreement "that are very beneficial to the community.

"The Community Benefit Fund will continue to receive payments for 10 years which will allow us to do more with respect to digital inclusion, education and literacy. The new agreement calls for i3 Broadband to construct past roughly 3,000 residential units per year for the next six years (it scales up a bit each year, lower this year but more in each successive year) for a total of 21,000 units at the end of Year Six. Given what is already connected, this is should result in a complete residential fiber build-out of Urbana and Champaign.

"Organizations in the community with multiple locations, such as florists, restaurants, banks, mental health providers and The News-Gazette now have their facilities connected to each other over high-speed UC2B fiber, which improves their internal operating efficiency and helps them stay in business. When the (Champaign County Economic Development Corporation) talks to new businesses about locating in our community, one of the first things those businesses want to know about is fiber connectivity. UC2B fiber rings are practically everywhere, which helps us attract new businesses. When Carle decided to build its new facilities in southwest Champaign at Curtis and Staley, there was already UC2B fiber there waiting to connect them. It was also probably not a coincidence that Academy High chose a location with UC2B fiber very close nearby."

State's attorney/public defender disparity

"Do the public defender and state attorneys office's get the same amount of funding in Champaign County? If not, why?"

No.

The state's attorney's office has a bigger workload, more employees and greater responsibilities that include all criminal, traffic and juvenile cases, civil cases and children's and victim advocacy.

According to the county's budget book, the state's attorney has about 45 positions and the public defender has 18.

The state's attorney's budget for the current year is $2.27 million. The public defender's is $1.13 million.

"The (state's attorney's office) is larger and has more responsibilities than the public defender's office so the SAO budget is larger, but the attorneys and staff in both offices are on the same salary schedule," said State's Attorney Julia Rietz. "Both the PD and the SAO have one full time investigator on staff. Also by statute in counties with full-time appointed public defenders the Public Defender salary is 10 percent less than the elected state's attorney.

"Both salaries are funded by the state and set by the state. Both departments have access to services and support from county information technology, accounting and administration, and all staff in both offices are county employees and receive the same benefits. By statute, the SAO has an automation fund for technology expenses, funded by a $2 fee in all criminal cases."

Several bills in the Legislature aim to raise that fee for public defenders as well.

Trash sorting

"I wonder if the University still separates trash for recycling. There was a time when we were told that it did not matter what went into the trash because there was a facility that would pull out whatever could be recycled. Lately I have seen indications that we should separate it ourselves. I'm interested for all of campus but especially wonder about football tailgating."

Yes, the University of Illinois still sorts and separates the trash and recycling, said Tracy L. Osby, the UI's recycling coordinator.

"Although we do this, we try to teach the campus to place all the items in its proper place; trash should be placed in trash containers, paper should be place in paper containers and plastic bottles and aluminum cans should be placed in the correct

containers," said Osby. "At football tailgating we pass out recycle liners so that the tailgaters can place all their recyclables inside the recycle liners.

"This is a lot different from what take place inside the buildings. I don't have enough containers to place out for tailgating for each commodity that will be recycled. However, all these blue recycle liners will be placed in the south bay here at the waste transfer station and they will be sorted through and recycled."

New owner for vacant house

"There is a house at 403 N. Prospect, Champaign, that has been mostly unoccupied for the past 20-plus years. From time to time, some restoration/remodeling has taken place but apparently to no avail. Who owns this property and what is its future?"

The property at 403 N. Prospect was previously owner occupied, said David Oliver, Champaign's code compliance manager.

"The last housing case Neighborhood Code Compliance had at the property was initiated in 2010. At that time the owner was occupying the structure without adequate heat, had no working smoke detectors, and there were plumbing, electrical and foundation issues," said Oliver. "The property maintenance inspector worked with the owner to ensure permits were obtained and life safety concerns were addressed.

"More recently, we had two nuisance cases in 2016 resulting in city abatement action to address property maintenance concerns. At that time it was uncertain if the property was occupied or not. Research indicates the property recently changed ownership. A sheriff's deed was filed in county records on December 5, 2016. Neighborhood Code Compliance contacted the new owner and they are working on their action plan for the property."

Update on old mailbag question

1802 Cypress Drive in Champaign has been demolished down to the foundation, said Oliver.

"The new owner is working on plans to rebuild the structure," he said.

Almost a year ago — on March 26, 2016 — a fire at 1802 Cypress claimed the lives of Christian Sheehan, 23, and Sara Shuler, 26. The cause of the fire was never determined.

New Head Start home

"What is happening at the Happi House Learning Center on Mumford Drive in Urbana? It appears that they closed a while ago but there has still been a lot of activity going on there. Dumpsters in the parking lot, moving trucks, work vehicles, people in and out even on the weekends."

It's the new home for the Urbana location of Champaign County Head Start, replacing an old facility at 108 S. Webber St. in Urbana.

It opened on Monday, said Maury Williamson of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.

The new building is bigger, can accommodate more students and has more classrooms, a kitchen, a library, a multipurpose room and other facilities the old place didn't have, he said.

A formal open house will be held in a few weeks.

Kaufman Lake improvements

"I noticed that the two wooden deck structures on the east and west sides of Kaufman Lake have been removed. Are there plans to rebuild them?"

"The two wood deck structures at Kaufman Lake were both in very poor condition, so we recently had them removed," said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the Champaign Park District. "We have funds approved in the FY 18 capital budget to design a new deck for the west side of the lake, but we have not budgeted to have it replaced as yet. We have an existing accessible fishing deck on the east side of the lake, so we will not add another deck to the east side of the lake."

And DeLuce said that if anyone has questions or concerns about the Champaign Park District, they are welcome to email him at joe.deluce@champaignparks.com

New med school fundraising

"How much financial support has the University of Illinois raised in support the new medical school since Chancellor (Phyllis) Wise's departure. I would not include Carle's previous committed contributions."

"We now have a permanent chancellor, a permanent vice chancellor for advancement and a permanent dean for the college, so the fundraising objectives for the college are being developed in earnest now," said UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler. "Even before those pieces were in place, though, nearly $20 million has been committed to college (excluding the Carle commitment). This paradigm-changing initiative will, of course, be a key focus of our upcoming capital campaign, and we know it will resonate with many of our alumni and friends.

Kennedy money, again

"You said Kennedy's made their money in liquor. How about completing that information by pointing out that it was during Prohibition so it was illegal?"

Because that would be false.

"So far no serious, scholarly biography of Joseph Patrick Kennedy lends credence to him as a major bootlegger or smuggler during Prohibition. But gangster biographies and autobiographies see it differently and rumors are presented as fact," wrote retired historian Ellen NicKenzie Lawson, author of the book "Smugglers, Bootleggers and Scofflaws."

And this ...

"At a time when the memory of Prohibition was vivid and the passions it inflamed still smoldered, no one seemed to think Joe Kennedy had been a bootlegger — not the Republicans, not the anti-Roosevelt Democrats, not remnant Klansmen or anti-Irish Boston Brahmins or cynical newsmen or resentful Dry leaders still seething from the humiliation of Repeal. There's nothing in the Senate record that suggests anyone brought up the bootlegging charge; there's nothing about it in the press coverage that appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, or The Boston Globe. There was nothing asserting, suggesting, or hinting at bootlegging in the Roosevelt-hating Chicago Tribune, or in the long-dry Los Angeles Times."

That's from "Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition" by Daniel Okrent.

Here's a link to the excerpt about Joseph Kennedy ... http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2010/04/26/the-kennedy-bootlegging-myth.html

Former Park Inn site

"What's going on with the old Park Inn site on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana? It's been vacant for a few years. Any news for development?"

Nothing yet, said Libby Tyler, Urbana's community development director.

"The property is for sale and is being actively marketed. There has been a good amount of interest, but as far as I know, no match yet," she said.

9-digit Zip Code

"How does the addition of the 4-digit number following the 5-digit Zip Code help mail delivery?"

It helps particularly with mass mailings like those from retailers, said Larry Chandler, Champaign's postmaster. Each block in Champaign-Urbana has two separate block range numbers and the 9-digit numbers are helpful in sorting and delivering those mass mailings out faster.

It really isn't a factor with individual letters and cards, said Chandler.

Deep into the property taxation weeds

"Champaign County homeowners recently received Board of Review Assessment Notices that state that our assessments have increased due to 'equalization (township multiplier.' The notice includes a page with the multipliers for all of the towns in Champaign County. What does 'equalization' mean? I tried to find answers online but no luck."

I was happy to pass this question on to Paula Bates, the supervisor of assessments for Champaign County. Thankfully, she was happy to answer it.

"Equalization is the application of a uniform percentage increase or decrease to assessed values of various areas or classes of property to bring assessment levels, on average, to a uniform level of the market value (33 1/3 percent)," she said. "The board of review equalized assessments by township. This can be done by the supervisor of assessments or by the board of review at the county level. The Department of Revenue can also apply a county factor if needed.

"All townships are at 33 1/3 percent after the factors were applied. We determine the equalization factor by comparing sale prices (arms' length sales) to the assessed values by sales ratio studies. We use three years for this determination. So the 2016 factors were calculated by the previous three years of sales (2013, 2014 and 2015). If the studies show assessments are over or under assessed we apply a factor to bring them to the state mandated level of 33 1/3.

Taco John's review

"Quick question: when is Taco John's going to be good? Thanks!"

Oh man, what a set-up. But it's Lent and I gave up being a smart-aleck in the Mailbag.

Someone else is going to have to do it for me.

Send me your suggestions for an answer to this important question.