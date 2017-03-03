UPDATE: Accused child molester's bond set at $1M; life in prison if convicted

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Duane Edwards

CHAMPAIGN — A convicted sex offender on probation for being in the presence of young children has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child.

Duane Edwards, 56, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive, Champaign, was arrested Wednesday by Champaign police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy who was in his care “over a number of years” at his home, a police news release said.

On Friday, he was arraigned on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child alleging sexual contact that occurred between November 2012 and Feb. 18.

If convicted, Judge Brett Olmstead informed Edwards he faces natural life in prison. Olmstead appointed the public defender’s office to represent Edwards and told him to be back in court April 11.

Champaign police detective Sgt. Dave Griffet said two weeks ago, officers from the Mattoon Police Department were notified that at least one child reported allegedly being molested by Edwards at his Champaign apartment, where the child was a frequent visitor.

Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman told the judge that the child told his mother, who is a friend of Edwards, about the contact and reported that Edwards had shown him pictures on a computer and touched him on his “bad spot.”

Mattoon police relayed that information to Champaign police, who scheduled a forensic interview of the child that was done Wednesday at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Coles County. Based on what Champaign police investigators heard, they obtained a search warrant from a Champaign County judge for Edwards’ home.

Griffet said police searched Edwards’ apartment Wednesday while he was at work. Police found items to support the boy’s allegations about what was happening to him. They also found evidence that Edwards possessed child pornography, Griffet said.

Edwards was then arrested.

On Friday, Olmstead set bond for Edwards at $1 million and ordered that he have no contact with the child should he be able to post enough cash to get free.

In 1989, Edwards was convicted in Jefferson County for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 3-year-old child for which he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In June 2015, he was arrested in Crystal Lake Park in Urbana after a police officer noticed him in a car with five children, ages 7 and under. The children were from Mattoon, police said.

The officer ran the license plate and saw that the car was registered to Edwards, who had registered in 2005 as a sex offender because of the Jefferson County conviction.

In November 2015, Edwards pleaded guilty to being a sex offender in a public park. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Griffet said the investigation into Edwards’ contact with children is ongoing.