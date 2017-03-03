UPDATE: Bradfield won't be charged, disqualified for voting in Dem primary

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Urbana Repulican mayoral candidate Rex Bradfield voted in Tuesday's Democratic primary, and may have set himself up for disqualification or perjury charges in the process, officials said.

URBANA — Rex Bradfield, the Republican candidate for mayor of Urbana, won't be prosecuted for voting in Tuesday's Democratic Party primary, Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Friday.

The decision apparently means that Bradfield will oppose Democrat Diane Marlin in the April 4 mayoral election.

"The State's Attorney's Office has reviewed the applicable statutes and case law and have consulted with Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten. It is our opinion that, given that Mr. Bradfield has been properly certified as a candidate by the city of Urbana, there is no statutory authority for the Champaign County Clerk to remove Mr. Bradfield from the ballot for the April general election," Rietz said in a statement.

"We are declining to proceed with considering perjury charges against Mr. Bradfield as we do not believe the circumstances rise to the level of a criminal offense."

Hulten had suggested Thursday that Bradfield might have perjured himself by voting in the Democratic primary and by signing a statement that "I am affiliated with the political party indicated by my ballot choice."

Bradfield, though, contended that an election judge at his polling place in Urbana assured him it was OK to vote in the Democratic primary, even though he was the Republican candidate for mayor.

"He said go ahead and take the ballot; there's no problem with it," Bradfield told The News-Gazette.

Rietz said she is leaving the matter "to the voters in the City of Urbana, or, without commenting on the viability of such a suit, to a private party to bring in civil court."

Marlin said she wouldn't use the courts to try to stop Bradfield.

"I decided I would just leave this up to the election authorities and let them sort it out," said the Democratic candidate.

Bradfield, meanwhile, said he was relieved by Rietz's decision.

"Nothing's changed. In fact, I've got some people on the Republican side now who are helping me," he said. "I'm surprised at the support I've got now."

Mark Shelden, the former county clerk and current county recorder, has signed on to help Bradfield in his spare time, the candidate said.

"He is so politically savvy," Bradfield said. "He is just so smart about this stuff. I'm looking forward to it now."

The free media coverage of his voting snafu may turn out to be helpful, he said.

"I'm sure on TV a lot. My gosh, I've been before the camera three or four times today," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it.

"As a professional land surveyor, we cannot use the word 'mistake' when we make a mistake. We have to say 'blunder,'" he said. "I made a blunder. And now I'm on TV because of it.

"It's like Shelden said: They're going to put your race on there a lot."