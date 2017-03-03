On your mark, get set ... Unofficial
Three things to know as the annual Campustown boozefest gets underway today:
1. Unofficial St. Patrick's Day can trace its roots to March 8, 1995, when 10 local taverns advertised something called the "Shamrock Stagger" two days before the University of Illinois spring break. Ads called the celebration the "U of I's official St. Patrick's Day party," and each bar gave away a mountain bike that night. Bars in 1996 renamed the event "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day."
2. The event's Facebook page had 10,053 likes as of Thursday night: "Ranked one of the top 10 parties in the country, Unofficial is a must-attend event!"
3. Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen's emergency order for the weekend says restaurants and bars with Class A or Class R liquor licenses will not be allowed to serve from 6 to 10 a.m. today or Saturday. From 10 a.m. today until 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the same liquor-license holders will be barred from holding private functions with special drink pricing "or other privileges," in addition to being prohibited from serving beer in pitchers.
