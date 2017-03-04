Area history, March 4, 2017

Today is Saturday, March 4, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Roy Lampkin, 28, was set to go on trial before Judge Franklin H. Boggs, charged with the Jan. 6 murder of Mrs. Emma Phillips of Peoria, in the Peddicord Apartments in Champaign.

In 1967, University of Illinois basketball stars Rich Jones and Ron Dunlap were declared permanently ineligible, football halfback Cyril Pinder was barred from competing in his senior season and four other athletes were ruled ineligible for varying amounts of time in a ruling by Big Ten faculty representatives Saturday morning. Seven athletes, including freshman basketball star Randy Crews, were cleared for future competition in the aftermath of a "slush fund" investigation, reported The News-Gazette's Loren Tate.

In 2002, down 66-57 with three minutes left at Minnesota, Bill Self's miracle workers forced three late turnovers to polish off a 10-0 run that allowed Illinois to win 67-66 and take its share of the Big Ten basketball championship for the third time in five seasons, reported The News-Gazette's Loren Tate.