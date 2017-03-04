First stage of MCORE work set to begin Monday

The long-awaited revamping of two sections of Green Street through Campustown begins Monday, with work starting on the stretch from First to Locust streets in Champaign.

The ambitious $44 million project known as MCORE — Multimodal Corridor Enhancement — will eventually transform Green, White, and Wright streets and Armory Avenue over the next four years.

The goal is to balance cars, bikes and bus traffic, upgrade the infrastructure and improve connections between the University of Illlinois and the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the UI said in a mass email Friday reminding campus commuters about the project.

The work that starts Monday will result in the complete closure of East Green Street to through traffic from First through Locust until December.

Another project will start March 13 on Green from Wright Street east to Lincoln Avenue in Urbana, with periodic lane closures anticipated. That project will redesign the area in front of the Illini Union, with new bus stops and bike routes.

The scale of the MCORE project is much bigger than typical street projects, and federal grant funding deadlines require that some of the work take place while the university is in session, the UI said.

"While construction will create temporary inconveniences around campus, when completed, MCORE will provide for a more sustainable and connected community that will benefit future generations," the mass email said.

More information about MCORE, including project maps, is available at mcoreproject.com. Construction updates will be provided there and on MCORE Facebook and Twitter accounts.