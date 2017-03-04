Schlarman students lend seniors a digital helping hand

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Schlarman Academy eighth-graders Conley Bateman, left, and Cathy Harvey teach Carol Austin, 80, how to enlarge text on her smartphone at the Liberty Estates retirement home Friday in Danville. Image

DANVILLE — In the month that Betty Barkman has owned a Samsung Galaxy tablet, she has done little more than take it out of the box.

"I'm still waiting for a teenager to show me how to use it," the 88-year-old Danville woman and retired nurse said with a laugh.

Her wait ended Friday afternoon when 20 eighth-graders from Schlarman Academy stopped by the Liberty Estates retirement home, where Barkman lives, to give residents tutorials on how to use their devices and troubleshoot problems.

Computer instructor Kathy Gallagher got the idea for the intergenerational learning activity from another teacher whose students gave seniors hands-on help using technology to connect to information and families and friends.

"I loved the idea of getting two different gener- ations together," Gallagher said, recalling how her eighth-graders from St. Paul's School visited hospitalized veterans once a month.

So did Keishia Alton, activities director at Hawthorn Inn, the assisted-living facility at Liberty Estates.

"We see more and more technology creeping in," Alton said, adding that residents have gotten smartphones and tablets from family members or bought them themselves.

"Most people don't know much beyond the basics," she said. Others may turn on their devices, but don't know where to go from there. They're worried they're going to break something or crash their system. For them, this is uncharted territory."

Not so for members of the younger generation, who grew up using computers and hijacking mom and dad's phones to play games, take pictures and send texts.

"If you want to know something, you ask a kid," Gallagher said. "They have no fear."

To prepare, the students researched helpful apps for seniors such as WebMD, programs like Skype and games like crossword puzzles and word searches to keep their minds active.

Seth Bennett also gave himself a refresher course on his iPhone 7 in case someone had a question about setting up email, adding new contacts or adjusting the sound "so it doesn't blow your ears out."

When the techies arrived at Liberty Estates, three women were waiting in the activity room — tablets, e-readers and smart phones in hand.

At one table, Kennedy Kotcher helped Pat Starr, 84, of Danville with Facebook.

"Do you know how to 'like'?" Kennedy asked the retired hairdresser when a photo of her great-grandson, Ryker, appeared. Then she showed her how to express love, anger and other emotions.

Across the table, Seth and Kylie Sherer helped Barkman turn on and charge her tablet and set up a Gmail account. Then they showed her how to download bunco and dominoes games.

Nearby, Carol Austin, 80, of Danville learned how to clear apps from her tablet and phone so that they would run faster from Cathy Harvey and Conley Bateman. They also showed her how to enlarge text and where to go to find phone tips.

As for Facebook: "One day, I'll get to that," Austin said with a laugh.

The retired postal worker isn't a tech novice. She used computers at work when they were introduced years ago.

"But they were pre-programmed, so all you had to do was enter your code," she said.

"I love it," continued Austin, who surfs the net for news and sometimes entertainment. "But I don't know how to do everything. There's so much. I think it's wonderful (the students) are here to help us."

"They're the experts," Starr said, recalling that when she was their age, typewriters were "the new thing," prompting laughter from everyone within hearing distance.

Austin was surprised by the low turnout among residents, many of whom have electronic devices but don't use them much, she said. Midway through the session, 96-year-old Dolly Redden, formerly of Rossville, who likes to post her own inspirational quotes on Facebook, showed up with her tablet and flip phone.

Gallagher and Alton said they're planning another session in May, and Alton plans to open it up to more residents.

"Word spreads fast around here," Alton said with a laugh. "Once these ladies go to dinner, it's going to get out."

Students said they can't wait to come back.

"It's nice to be the teacher instead of the student," Conley said. "And it's been fun getting to know them."

"It shows you no matter how old you are, you're still capable of learning," Cathy added.