Top of the Morning, March 4, 2017

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette In February, Todd Salen, behind the dog at left, and friends who helped him raise money in a Coaches vs. Cancer campaign gathered outside Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, where Salen is a longtime adviser.

Good thing TODD SALEN didn't let cancer keep him from making plans.

He got news from his doctor earlier this week that was all he and his family and friends could have hoped for: A PET scan he underwent found no evidence of malignancy.

The 59-year-old Salen, a Champaign real-estate broker known for his community involvement, was diagnosed more than a year ago with stage 4 colon cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Salen said his doctor told him his cancer is still considered stage 4, but it's now in remission.

His family was thrilled, and as for him, "I feel great," he said.

Salen said he'll need to keep taking the immunotherapy drug that did a number on his cancer, Keytruda, for an undetermined time, and he's continuing to make plans for next year and beyond.

He also continues to believe the same thing he has all along.

"It's in God's hands," he said. "This is another step forward."