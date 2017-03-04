Top of the Morning, March 4, 2017
Good thing TODD SALEN didn't let cancer keep him from making plans.
He got news from his doctor earlier this week that was all he and his family and friends could have hoped for: A PET scan he underwent found no evidence of malignancy.
The 59-year-old Salen, a Champaign real-estate broker known for his community involvement, was diagnosed more than a year ago with stage 4 colon cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.
Salen said his doctor told him his cancer is still considered stage 4, but it's now in remission.
His family was thrilled, and as for him, "I feel great," he said.
Salen said he'll need to keep taking the immunotherapy drug that did a number on his cancer, Keytruda, for an undetermined time, and he's continuing to make plans for next year and beyond.
He also continues to believe the same thing he has all along.
"It's in God's hands," he said. "This is another step forward."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.