Unofficial 2017: 'It's definitely calming down'

Image Gallery: Unofficial St. Patrick's Day 2017 » more Photo by: Heather Coit An Unofficial St. Patrick's Day reveler channels his inner leprechaun with empty mug in hand during the noon hour on UI Campus in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Standing on the corner of Fifth and Green streets Friday afternoon, Laura Dziagwa handed out bottled water to passers-by. Some, dressed in green, were celebrating the annual University of Illinois tradition of Unofficial St. Patrick's Day. Others wore neutral colors, just going about their business.

"Is it going to get any crazier than this?" Dziagwa asked.

An out-of-towner, Dziagwa had heard stories about the craziness of Unofficial, the drinking holiday started in 1995 as bar owners looked for a way to recoup lost profits as a result of the actual St. Patrick's Day falling during spring break. But what she saw in the morning and the early afternoon hours Friday, with the sun shining and temperatures in the mid-30s, was underwhelming relative to what she was expecting.

"This is really calm," said Dziagwa, who was in town from Nashville, Tenn., working with CaVentures, a property-management company with two student apartment complexes near the UI campus. "I guess it still might be kind of early."

Plenty of students moved about Campustown on Friday in their green garb, but the streets and bars weren't nearly as packed as they have been in years past for Unofficial. A lonely bouncer outside the Clybourne shuffled yellow wristbands in his hand as not a single person was making use of the barricade outside the front door in place to manage anticipated long lines. The scene was similar next door at Firehaus and a block over at Joe's.

"It's definitely calming down, it's been calming down for a while," Kam's owner Eric Meyer said.

Meyer's establishment was one of the few with a steady line going in and out Friday afternoon, as a couple dozen patrons stood in a line to get inside with an orange barricade lining the entry way. Typically, the entry age at Campustown bars is 19, but during the weekend of Unofficial, patrons must be 21 to enter.

"Bar business, we're similar to a certain extent to past years. Not all bars are that way but we are because we have a bit of an older crowd anyway," Meyer said. "We get a lot of alumni who come back for this. Some people that are not football fans, this is their homecoming in the spring."

Most of the issues associated with Unofficial in recent years stemmed from house parties and students causing problems in the streets. But an increased police presence, including law enforcement officials from the UI police department, Champaign, Urbana, Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Sheriff's office, continuously patrolled Campustown streets on Friday.

"In terms of all the private parties and the open parties that used to exist that started at 6 a.m., most of those are done," Meyer said. "They've cracked down a little bit on the private parties which has actually driven more of the older folks into the bars because they don't want to take the chance on the parties anymore."

Near the corner of Fourth and Daniel, Jesse Barr stood behind a table with small chocolate bars, a water cooler and cups to pass out to passers-by who were out celebrating the Unofficial holiday. Barr and his group live in the Koinonia and Stratford houses run by the University Baptist House. Their goal on Friday was to be sure students were being safe and staying hydrated.

A senior, Barr has been around for three previous Unofficials and noticed a difference this time around.

"This is definitely tamer than in the past," he said. "Maybe because it's cold and the cops crack down on it, too, so that hinders things. Cops are on the corners all the time."

It may have been underwhelming, but still a departure from the norm for Dziagwa, who went to school at Indiana Wesleyan, a dry campus in Marion, Ind.

"It's still fun and a good way to celebrate St. Paddy's Day early," she said. "I hear this place is known as the biggest Unofficial party in the nation, so we'll see what happens."