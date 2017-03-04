UPDATED: UI student dies after fall from balcony during Unofficial festivities
Champaign police and the Champaign County coroner are investigating after a University of Illinois student accidentally fell from an apartment balcony and died Friday night.
Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of East John Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. They found the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, unresponsive. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died at 11:50 p.m.
Morales was from Franklin Park and was majoring in communications at the UI.
Friday was Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at the UI, an event that draws thousands of college-age students to Campustown bars and house parties. A UI spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that Morales' death was related to Unofficial.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Champaign police at 351-4545. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.