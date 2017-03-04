UPDATED: UI student dies after fall from balcony during Unofficial festivities

Champaign police and the Champaign County coroner are investigating after a University of Illinois student accidentally fell from an apartment balcony and died Friday night.

Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of East John Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. They found the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, unresponsive. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died at 11:50 p.m.

Morales was from Franklin Park and was majoring in communications at the UI.

Friday was Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at the UI, an event that draws thousands of college-age students to Campustown bars and house parties. A UI spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that Morales' death was related to Unofficial.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Champaign police at 351-4545. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.