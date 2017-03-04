UPDATED: UI student dies after fall from balcony during Unofficial
CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign police and the Champaign County coroner are investigating the death of a University of Illinois student who they believe accidentally fell from an apartment balcony Friday night.
Police say they responded t the apartment complex at 51 E. John St., C, shortly after 10:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, unresponsive. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m.
Mr. Morales was from Franklin Park and was a junior majoring in communication at the UI.
On Saturday morning, a representative of the UI dean of students' office was handing out contact cards to residents of the four-story apartment building, which is just west of First Street.
Friday was Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at the UI, an event that draws thousands of college-age students to Campustown bars and house parties. A UI spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that Mr. Morales' death was related to Unofficial.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
