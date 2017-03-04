UPDATED: UI student dies after fall from balcony during Unofficial

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The apartment building at 51 E. John St. in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017, where Illinois student Jonathan Morales reportedly fell from an interior balcony and died Friday night. Other Related Content Streets, bars less raucous during Unofficial 2017

CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign police and the Champaign County coroner are investigating the death of a University of Illinois student who they believe accidentally fell from an apartment balcony Friday night.

Police say they responded t the apartment complex at 51 E. John St., C, shortly after 10:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, unresponsive. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m.

Mr. Morales was from Franklin Park and was a junior majoring in communication at the UI.

On Saturday morning, a representative of the UI dean of students' office was handing out contact cards to residents of the four-story apartment building, which is just west of First Street.

Friday was Unofficial St. Patrick's Day at the UI, an event that draws thousands of college-age students to Campustown bars and house parties. A UI spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning that Mr. Morales' death was related to Unofficial.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.