Weekend Planner: Antiques road show

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Kelly Skinner checks the switch of a light he repaired at Skinner's Coach House Antiques in Monticello.

The forecast calls for a sunny day today, just right for driving from one antique store to another as part of the self-guided fifth annual Piatt County Antique Day. Nine antique stores in and around the quaint town of Monticello will participate (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). CALLIE JO McFARLAND, director of community development for the city, said Antique Day is a collaboration between the city and the Piatt County Board.

"The whole goal is to integrate all the communities that have this kind of retail and give them this extra exposure," she said. Here's more, courtesy staff writer MELISSA MERLI:

1. Piatt County Antique Day usually falls during a time of the year when winter-weary people are ready to go out. That might not be true this year, considering February was one of the warmest on record.

"But getting out (today) doesn't involve trekking in the freezing cold," McFarland said, "and gives people the opportunity to see some of smaller communities and to eat lunch or dinner in them at the same time."

Some of the stores will have special promotions, but they aren't advertised.

"We just ask that they stay open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," McFarland said.

2. The towns are easy to find, but maps are available at cityofmonticello.net and the participating stores. One is Skinner's Coach House Antiques, 816 S. Charter St., Monticello. Owner Kelly Skinner's forte is restoring old lighting.

"If you're doing anything remotely with lights from the past 100 to 150 years, he would be a good one to check out," McFarland said.

Each destination has its own personality. For example, Petals & Porch Posts is in the back of Makin' Pizza, 114 S. Macon St., Bement. The owner once had an antique store, then put one in the back of the pizza shop.

3. The other destinations are:

Atwood: Things Forgotten Antiques, 101 S. Main St.

Cerro Gordo: Expressions Gifts & Consignment, 213 E. South St.

Cisco: Barn Antiques, 51 Dodge St.

Mansfield: Toad Treasures Funky Junk Shop, 101 N. Jefferson St.; and Rose 'N Berries, 114 E. Oliver St.

Monticello: Skinner's; There's No Place Like Home, 114 W. Washington St.; and Willow Tree Resale Shop, 351 W. Monroe St.

A lunch stop that's rated high, at least online, is the Lucky Monkey Pub and Grub, 201 W. Bodman St., Bement.