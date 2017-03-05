The $1.6 million question: Cost of changing coaches

Just when things were going so well, John Groce’s Illini wrapped up the regular season Saturday with an airball.

A 62-59 loss to last-place Rutgers snapped Illinois’ four-game winning streak and, barring a four-wins-in-four-days effort at this week’s Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C., all but assured that it will miss the NCAA tournament for a fourth straight year. (The last time that happened? The early Lou Henson years — 1977-80).

It also renewed calls for a coaching change from flustered fans on WDWS’ postgame show and social media.

At major programs like the UI’s, that means opening up the vault. From hiring a search firm to paying buyouts to courting candidates, the process is an expensive one.

Staff writers Marcus Jackson and Julie Wurth examine the costs that come with the firing and hiring of a power-conference coach.

