The $1.6 million question: Cost of changing coaches
Just when things were going so well, John Groce’s Illini wrapped up the regular season Saturday with an airball.
A 62-59 loss to last-place Rutgers snapped Illinois’ four-game winning streak and, barring a four-wins-in-four-days effort at this week’s Big Ten tournament in Washington, D.C., all but assured that it will miss the NCAA tournament for a fourth straight year. (The last time that happened? The early Lou Henson years — 1977-80).
It also renewed calls for a coaching change from flustered fans on WDWS’ postgame show and social media.
At major programs like the UI’s, that means opening up the vault. From hiring a search firm to paying buyouts to courting candidates, the process is an expensive one.
Staff writers Marcus Jackson and Julie Wurth examine the costs that come with the firing and hiring of a power-conference coach.
Marcus Jackson: The going rate
Had things been going actually well, one loss would not have been a disaster. But the cheerleading here over a tiny "surge" set fans up for this. People entrusted with ink by the barrel ought to know better and have perspective and keep the program's feet to the fire instead of covering up for it.
But, as the guy says at the end of Chinatown, "It's just the News-Gazoo, Jake."
I love the lead on this story.
That's just what it was--an airball--a complete miss.
And a complete mess. The program, that is.
Appreciate the information in the supporting stories, particularly why search firms are used. But I have to wonder if they are only going to uncover a five-year guy whether successful or not.
Although as I think about it, I enjoyed the temporary success under Bill Self. Even though I don't think he could have coached the 2005 team to the finals, he did bring in the recruits that enabled Bruce Weber to.
I am still baffled as to why Weber, coming off playing for the national championship, could not recruit and build off that success.
GO ILLINI!!
