Cost of changing coaches: The buyout

Illinois got off cheap in terminating Tim Beckman’s contract two years early, cutting the former football coach a $250,000 check and moving on.

But that’s not how this goes most of the time.

The Beckman case involved special circumstances — because of accusations of player mistreatment, UI officials believed they had “cause” to avoid paying the full $3.1 million left on his contract. Losing too many games — the reason most coaches are let go — does not qualify as “cause” and entitles coaches to hefty buyouts like the ones paid to Ron Zook, Bruce Weber and Jolette Law in 2011-12 (a combined $7.12 million).

Former athletic director Mike Thomas, who himself received a $2.5 million buyout last year, negotiated less-pricey penalties in the contracts of the coaches he hired, including John Groce. If Groce were let go without cause after this season, he’d be due two times his $400,000 base salary, multiplied by the years remaining on his contract (two). That adds up to $1.6 million — far less than the $3.9 million his predecessor, Weber, was owed to not coach at Illinois.

Groce’s contract also calls for him to make “every effort possible to land employment in a related field as soon as possible.” Should he land a job, his buyout would be offset by his new salary.

“Whether or not the buyout is guaranteed is a critical factor,” said Champaign attorney David Sholem, who has represented Weber and former UI football coach Ron Turner, among others in the ACC, Big East and SEC.

Sholem negotiated Weber’s deal in such a way that not only did the coach get about $1.5 million in annual compensation when Kansas State hired him in 2012; he also received three checks for $1.3 million apiece from the UI (on April 30 of 2013, ’14 and ’15).

Parting gifts

The decisions to fire four coaches and one AD over a five-year stretch cost the UI $10.605 million in buyouts:

Bruce Weber

men’s basketball

Fired: 2012

Buyout: $3.9 million

Ron Zook

football

Fired: 2011

Buyout: $2.6 million

Mike Thomas

athletic director

Fired: 2016

Buyout: $2.5 million

Bill Cubit

football

Fired: 2016

Buyout: $985,000

Jolette Law

women’s basketball

Fired: 2012

Buyout: $620,000