Cost of changing coaches: The donors

Many of the recent personnel moves — demoting Phyllis Wise, unhiring Steven Salaita, retaining James Kilgore — were followed by threats to stop donating by angry UI alumni.

But the decision about who’s coaching the basketball team come 2017-18 doesn’t appear headed down that same path — at least not with UI athletics’ most generous givers.

“Either way, it won’t affect me from a financial standpoint,” said Rantoul native John Giuliani, who wrote the largest known check by an individual — $5 million — for the State Farm Center renovation project. “I’ve told every athletic director that I was a fan before they showed up and I’ll be a fan after they leave. ... I’m not a petulant child where I think because I donate a little bit of money that I get to run that department.”

Giuliani likes the way John Groce treats players, how he represents the UI and his positive outlook. So does St. Joseph-Ogden grad Philip Sarnecki, the managing partner in a Kansas City-area financial firm who donated $500,000 to the arena renovation.

“Whether or not Coach Groce is retained would not affect my giving,” Sarnecki said. “I grew up in the area and my basketball connections go back to sitting with Perry Range and Bryan Leonard with my Aunt Ginger Timpone at Timpone’s Restaurant when I was a kid. Ultimately, I’m loyal to the university and want the athletic programs to be successful and will continue to support them. Unless the program had embarrassing moral breakdowns of some kind, I’m committed to supporting it.”

Bob Falato, a Chicago-area businessman and donor who served on the UI athletic board, says he’s a big believer in AD Josh Whitman. “And if he feels Groce is the answer for one more year or longer, especially in light of our top-ranked Big Ten recruiting class, then I will go along with it,” he said. “If we can find a major upgrade, then I am fine with a transition as well. However, making a lateral move just to make a move is not the answer.”

While his athletic contributions will continue, Falato wouldn’t be opposed to seeing at least some changes with the basketball program. “Perhaps a staff shakeup might happen that could better round out the skillset and add to what may be lacking,” he said. “I think an experienced NBA veteran that loves to teach the game could be the perfect addition to the staff.”