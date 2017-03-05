Election 2017: Parkland trustee questionnaires

Questionnaires filled out by the candidates for the Parkland College Board of Trustees are attached to this story.

The candidates answered eight questions about their qualifications and issues including state funding, tuition increases, cutting costs and the college's athletics program.

With last week's withdrawal by Jonathan Westfield of Champaign, there are now 10 candidates in the April 4 election for the board that oversees a community college district that covers 12 East Central Illinois counties.

There are six candidates for three six-year terms:

— Dana Trimble, Newman (incumbent)

— Greg Knott, St. Joseph (incumbent)

— Rabel Burdge, Urbana

— E.J. Donaghey, Savoy

— Rochelle Harden, Champaign

— Richard Taylor, Champaign

There are four candidates for a single two-year term:

— Bianca Green, Champaign (appointed to the board in 2015)

— Becky Densmore, Champaign

— John Howell, Urbana

— Kathleen Robbins, Champaign

A forum featuring all 10 candidates will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkland, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

The event, cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the NAACP Champaign County and The News-Gazette, is expected to last about two hours and will be held in the cafeteria at the Parkland student union ("U") building.