Fire guts home in Rantoul, kills dog

RURAL RANTOUL — A Sunday afternoon fire west of Rantoul destroyed a home, badly damaged other property and killed the family dog.

Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the cause of the fire, which was called in about 2:52 p.m., is unknown. Winds of 20-30 mph helped to spread the fire throughout the house and garage.

Waters said a backhoe had to be brought in to get to the fire by pulling down walls and exposing the debris. He estimated damage to the contents and two vehicles at $150,000, and about $75,000 to the house, which was located at 3056 CR 1300E. A garage was also destroyed.

A nearby machine shed owned by Steve Gordon sustained minor damage.

The tenant of the house, which is owned by Jeff Haynes, is Joe Maier.

A cat and dog were inside the home. Waters said the cat was found alive, but the dog was found dead under a bed. There were no other injuries.

About 22 Rantoul firefighters received mutual aid from about 20 firefighters from Thomasboro, Ludlow and Gifford firefighters.