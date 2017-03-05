Life remembered: UI student 'was always there for his friends'

CHAMPAIGN — At the apartment building where Jonathan Morales fell to his death a night earlier, the west side balconies were jammed, mostly with young men, on Saturday afternoon.

Nobody on the balconies at 51. E. John St., C, knew Mr. Morales well, but his friends from the Chicago suburbs were rushing to donate money to pay for his funeral expenses.

Mr. Morales grew up in the western suburb of Franklin Park and graduated from East Leyden High School, where he was an Illinois State Scholar.

After attending nearby Triton College, he transferred to the University of Illinois.

Friends remembered him as “a huge fan of Chicago sports and culture” who boisterously showed “his appreciation for the Chicago Bulls and Chance the Rapper.”

“He was a really genuine person and always the life of the party,” said friend Patricia Owsiany of suburban Elk Grove Village.

She helped pay for Mr. Morales’ funeral expenses at a gofundme.com page that sprang up within hours of his death and was rapidly approaching its goal of $10,000.

Owsiany said she had been moved earlier, when Mr. Morales showed his concern in a similar way.

“Jon donated money when my little brother died,” she said.

Friends said that, in his free time, Mr. Morales enjoyed traveling, hitting the gym and going to music festivals and raves.

He was “remembered for being a committed individual who was always there for his friends.”

A relative, Racheal Romo, set up the page.

She described him as “a wonderful, happy-spirited young man who loved dancing and music” who was “gone at 23 years young, with goals and dreams that were swiped away in a matter of minutes.”

She remembered Mr. Morales as “a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and a friend to many.”

Owsiany said “Jon was very approachable. He’s a kind soul, and will be missed by a lot of people.”

He had been a weightlifter, but Owsiany wasn’t sure if he kept that up.

Mr. Morales’ Facebook page shows an athletic young man, which he described as being “in the process of becoming the best version of myself,” and many of his posts were about the Bulls.

Friends from East Leyden High School posted tributes on Facebook, calling him “an amazing young man.”