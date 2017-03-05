Parkland trustee candidate Q&As: Greg Knott

Photo by: Provided Parkland College Board of Trustees member Greg Knott of St. Joseph, candidate for re-election to a six-year term.

1. Why do you want to serve on the Parkland board?

Education is a powerful means for self improvement, career advancement and personal growth. Parkland is a transformative institution for the students who attend. I am an alumni of Parkland College and understand from personal experience the difference Parkland can make in our students lives.

Serving as a Parkland trustee is an opportunity to ensure that Parkland College will remain a strong and viable institution well into the future.

2. What do you believe are your qualifications to be a member of Parkland's governing board?

I have served as a Parkland trustee since 2011 and am currently vice-chair of the board. Member of the Parkland Foundation Board. Previously I served on the Champaign County Board from 2000-2011.

Extensive experience in higher education through my job at the University of Illinois as assistant dean in the University Library where I am responsible for overseeing the fiscal and HR operations.

3. Do you agree with the Parkland administration that the college needs to reduce its reliance on state funding? Why?

Yes. The state of Illinois is a mess with no realistic hope on the horizon of getting the budget situation fixed. Even if a budget is passed, less state funding is the likely outcome.

4. Is it time for Parkland to ask voters for a property tax increase to make up for the loss of state funds?

No, Illinois property taxes are already some of the highest in the U.S.

5. Or should Parkland continue to ask students to pay more through tuition?

When compared to four-year universities, the Parkland tuition is still a great value.

6. Or should Parkland downsize, cutting its budget further through more reductions in staff and eliminating athletics?

Parkland has already left open more than 60 vacant positions. I anticipate that as vacancies occur in the future, they will be evaluated before refilling them.

Athletics are an important part of Parkland College and I do not support eliminating athletics. The athletics budget will be reviewed just as every unit in the college will be.

7. Do you have any other suggestions for ways Parkland can cut costs?

Parkland has delayed major purchases, left 60-plus vacant positions open, signed cost saving energy contracts and reduced travel expenses. We will continue expenses very closely.

8. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Parkland's future?

I am very optimistic about the future of Parkland College. For 50 years Parkland has been vital for access to higher education for the residents of East Central Illinois. Our mission is more important now than ever.