Parkland trustee candidate Q&As: Kathleen Robbins

Photo by: Provided Kathleen Robbins of Champaign, candidate for a two-year term on the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

KATHLEEN ROBBINS of Champaign

Candidate for a two-year term

1. Why do you want to serve on the Parkland board?

Quality education is critical to our nation, our state, and our community and Parkland College is a key piece in providing an outstanding educational opportunity for all our citizens. I believe I bring a unique perspective (an engineering mind, extensive high-level business experience and the heart of a social entrepreneur) that will enhance Parkland's ability to remain a "premier community college," even during this difficult time.

2. What do you believe are your qualifications to be a member of Parkland's governing board?

My educational background, an engineering degree from the US Air Force Academy, an MBA, and a Doctor of Ministry enables me to examine issues from a number of different perspectives.

I bring 40 years of business and leadership experience with the past 20 years spent mostly in East Central Illinois. The first eight years ('95-'03) were spent as CEO of a for-profit cellular company. Then a short stint in the Peace Corps in Botswana followed by living in Haiti to replicate the Grameen Bank Village Phone program. This was followed with six years ('10-'16) at the non-profit McKinley Foundation on campus, the last three as the executive director. Both the cellular company and McKinley had vastly improved financial situations when I left for the next opportunity.

Along with business and leadership experience, I bring international experience, having lived in the Philippines for two years (USAF), a short time in Botswana (Peace Corps) and 15 months in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I continue to work on an economic development project in Haiti and travel there three or four times a year.

Finally, I am decorated veteran; four years at the US Air Force Academy and seven years as a USAF officer with the last five years as an instructor navigator. This instructor role entailed classroom and aerial instruction to college graduates, both international and U.S. students.

3. Do you agree with the Parkland administration that the college needs to reduce its reliance on state funding? Why?

The Parkland FY17 budget forecasts a 49.52 percent reduction in state support with a 1 percent increase in tuition and a 23.4 percent increase in fees. Additionally, according to The News-Gazette, Parkland administration is asking for a 4.5 percent tuition increase for in-district students in FY18 and still projecting a $1.3 million deficit. This is not sustainable, so yes, if the state can't or won't restore fiscal support, Parkland must look elsewhere.

4. Is it time for Parkland to ask voters for a property tax increase to make up for the loss of state funds?

Parkland has not had an operating fund tax increase since '06 while debt retirement and special levies have increased from .1115 to .1860. If the state can't or won't fund community colleges, Parkland is too valuable an asset to the community to let fall by the wayside. Having said that, any proposed property tax increase should only be put before the voters after community hearings, an exhaustive study and a clear plan laying out where and how the additional funds will be used.

5. Or should Parkland continue to ask students to pay more through tuition?

A significant part of the benefit of Parkland is the diversity of the student body, both racially and more importantly, socio-economically. By keeping the cost of college affordable, thus opening the door to higher education for many who would otherwise not be able to attend, we are building a better society. Study after study has shown that education is a key component for a successful individual and a more just and prosperous society. If the burden of the state's fiscal crisis continues to be shifted to students in the form of increased tuition and fees, Parkland will experience both a decreased enrollment and less diversity; is that what we want?

6. Or should Parkland downsize, cutting its budget further through more reductions in staff and eliminating athletics?

Everything should be on the table but only after an exhaustive study of the full impact of any changes. People, programs, property are the priority in that order. The FY17 budget says in FY16 staffing was reduced by 44 people, 13 in administrative staff, 32 in professional support staff and an increase of 1 in full time faculty.

7. Do you have any other suggestions for ways Parkland can cut costs?

None without reviewing existing studies.

8. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Parkland's future?

I am very optimistic in the long run. The question is how long will it take for the state to get its act together. In the meantime, it is critical that Parkland protect its key assets so it can quickly move from surviving to thriving!