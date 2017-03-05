Parkland trustee candidate Q&As: Rabel Burdge

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Rabel Burdge of Urbana, candidate for a six-year term on the Parkland College Board of Trustees. Photographed in the N-G studio on Thursday Feb. 9, 2016

RABEL BURDGE of Urbana

Candidate for a six-year term

1. Why do you want to serve on the Parkland board?

My goal is to work with the college administration, faculty and other board members in continuing to make the college a viable component of the East Central Illinois educational and cultural opportunities.

2. What do you believe are your qualifications to be a member of Parkland's governing board?

I have a long and successful history as an education professional. In addition, I have served on citizen not-for profit boards with fiduciary responsibility and have been executive director and treasurer of a medium-sized professional organization.

3. Do you agree with the Parkland administration that the college needs to reduce its reliance on state funding? Why?

Yes; the college has little choice as the competition for their legislated share of the state of Illinois education budget is being challenged by many competing public and private institutions; not the least of which is the University of Illinois and K-12 schools.

4. Is it time for Parkland to ask voters for a property tax increase to make up for the loss of state funds?

That would be an easy solution and in the short run would probably be approved as the community has positive feelings about their "People's College." I would not suggest this route without public explanation and until all options have been explored.

5. Or should Parkland continue to ask students to pay more through tuition?

Again, an easy way out, but Parkland is committed to make the community college accessible to all income levels. Variable tuition rates are possible for selected programs that lead to a guaranteed position. Increasing enrollment by adding staff and renovating facilities for high demand programs might help.

6. Or should Parkland downsize, cutting its budget further through more reductions in staff and eliminating athletics?

A two-part question! Reduction in staff is a component of an ongoing evaluation of all programs. If programs do not fit the mission of the college, they may be a candidate for elimination. The surplus staff may be transferred as the first option and let go as the last option. However, letting full time faculty go means the loss of those with the most loyalty to the college. Dismissed faculty are the likely mentors and role models for students.

Eliminating athletics requires a "don't throw out the baby with the bath water response." Athletic programs are a key component of developing pride for the college within the community and will lead to a loyal and contributing alumni. Athletic participation may mean the reason for certain students to continue their education. Ideally, athletic programs should not rely entirely upon taxpayer monies. Hopefully, less reliance will happen by Parkland's centennial anniversary.

7. Do you have any other suggestions for ways Parkland can cut costs?

As suggested in the preceding question, ongoing evaluation of programs is the most obvious route. However, at the same time the administration must continue to pursue financial return from its vast and sprawling facilities. Making their location and facilities available on a rental basis to community, professional and business organizations for a nominal maintenance fee is important. Buildable land for research and administrative facilities might be leased to both private and public sector organizations following the University of Illinois Research Park model.

8. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Parkland's future?

I am very positive! We must remember that Parkland is the People's College for those who live in East Central Illinois. It provides an avenue for matriculation to a four-year university, technical certification for many job opportunities in the medical professions, training for manufacturing and technical skills as outlined in the enabling legislation, post-secondary educational opportunities and a venue for art and cultural activities in the community.