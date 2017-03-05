Parkland trustee candidate Q&As: Richard Taylor

Photo by: Provided Richard Taylor of Champaign, candidate for a six-year term on the Parkland College Board of Trustees.

RICHARD TAYLOR of Champaign

Candidate for a six-year term

1. Why do you want to serve on the Parkland board?

I have always been a person who stays informed, signs petitions, attends school board and city council meetings and financially supports candidates and causes with which I agree. The last election cycle has resulted in some tremendous challenges that will affect all of us locally including the Parkland College community. I feel that I understand and can help take on these challenges. I have a long history with Parkland including part time faculty that goes back four decades. I care very much about Parkland College.

2. What do you believe are your qualifications to be a member of Parkland's governing board?

I have owned and operated a business (Glass FX) in Champaign since 1972. I know what it takes to survive during times of drought. Through my business I have worked with church committees of many varying denominations. I know what it takes to work with a group and successfully reach a desired goal. Most importantly, as a designer, I take a creative approach to a problem and look outside of the obvious parameters to find a viable solution. This I can offer as a member of the Parkland Board of Trustees.

3. Do you agree with the Parkland administration that the college needs to reduce its reliance on state funding? Why?

Due to the current state budget impasse the Parkland administration has no choice but to try to reduce its reliance on state funding. This is a sound direction to follow for the next year or so. However, the state has a major obligation to support public education. In two years there will probably be some significant leadership changes in state government. We need to be prepared and know how to best take advantage of those anticipated changes.

4. Is it time for Parkland to ask voters for a property tax increase to make up for the loss of state funds?

No.

5. Or should Parkland continue to ask students to pay more through tuition?

The last approved tuition hike was one of the lower hikes in years. Parkland is still an educational bargain. I think it is reasonable to expect tuition increases to be similar to the cost of living increases. More than that will require creative board input.

6. Or should Parkland downsize, cutting its budget further through more reductions in staff and eliminating athletics?

Cutting the budget by further staff reductions or cutting programs is unacceptable. We should continue to look at some forms of private funding for athletics to supplement that portion of the Parkland budget. A creative approach to increasing enrollment is essential.

7. Do you have any other suggestions for ways Parkland can cut costs?

Health insurance costs need to be reviewed annually. Administrative hiring should be frozen until there are significant enrollment increases.

8. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Parkland's future?

Parkland is a great junior college, one of the best. Our current board and the administration have guided us through some tough times. There will be tough times ahead. I have met or have looked at resumes of the other board candidates. Any one of them would be a valuable addition to the board. The voters can't go wrong. So, yes, I'm very optimistic.