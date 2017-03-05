Parkland trustee candidate Q&As: Rochelle Harden

Photo by: Provided Longtime Parkland College faculty member Rochelle Harden of Champaign, candidate for a six-year term on the board of trustees.

ROCHELLE HARDEN of Champaign

Longtime faculty member, candidate for a six-year term

1. Why do you want to serve on the Parkland board?

Parkland College is in dire straits. The state of Illinois' budget impasse has forced the college to let go of eight talented and dedicated faculty members. When an organization is forced to layoff talented employees who are passionate about their jobs, who have significant face-time with customers, the organization is going to suffer.

As a full-time, tenured associate professor of English at Parkland for the last 13 years, I recognize the devastating impact this will have on Parkland students, my fellow colleagues and the larger community.

I am running for Parkland College Board of Trustees because I want to do absolutely everything I can to end the budget crisis, rehire our talented faculty and increase student enrollment.

2. What do you believe are your qualifications to be a member of Parkland's governing board?

Usually the board of trustees are business leaders in the community, but the first board of trustees were educational leaders in the community. I have worked at Parkland for 13 years and am uniquely aware of the effects of the state budget impasse. I understand the academic side and have a great deal of contact with students from the community, especially our neediest students as a developmental English professor.

3. Do you agree with the Parkland administration that the college needs to reduce its reliance on state funding? Why?

Because the state has become an unreliable partner, Parkland's president and board of trustees have decided to move to a budget plan that does not rely on state funding. I understand the decision, but it is not a long-term solution. At most this plan will work for about two years, and then we will have to tap into our fund balance to cover costs.

Furthermore, even if the college continues to eliminate programs, staff, faculty and administrators, we would have to raise local taxes and tuition and fees. This would simply transfer the cost to students and taxpayers. Parkland College is a public institution with an open-admissions policy that should be supported by state taxes, not just local taxes and tuition.

4. Is it time for Parkland to ask voters for a property tax increase to make up for the loss of state funds?

No, it is time to ask voters to demand a state budget from our legislators for the health, safety, future and well-being of Parkland College, its students, its community and the entire state of Illinois. The people in positions of power who can leverage their influence on our behalf are aware of the situation but maybe do not know the extent of it — especially if they don't have family or friends who attend the college or work at Parkland.

However, I am not opposed to a referendum asking taxpayers whether or not they are willing to increase taxes to support Parkland College.

5. Or should Parkland continue to ask students to pay more through tuition?

No, absolutely not! Unfortunately, the board has recently approved a tuition increase.

I actually believe we should lower the cost of tuition and fees. The cost is already very high. The students should not have to pay more money for an education because the legislators and governor cannot agree on a budget. We should lower the cost for all students and provide more support services to help students with housing, day care, and transportation issues that interfere with students' abilities to be successful. A lower price and more support would increase enrollment. Anything that is done to make Parkland more attractive to students would benefit the community.

When tuition and fees are increased, students suffer. The hardest hit by the budget impasse is the poorest college students in the state who rely on MAP grants to fund their education. Many of these students do not have the money or the ability to attend an out-of-state college like many other students have already done. For most of these students, the community college is the only option.

6. Or should Parkland downsize, cutting its budget further through more reductions in staff and eliminating athletics?

Further reductions in faculty or staff will likely erode the safety nets and support systems students need to be academically successful.

Thus far, Parkland has already made deep cuts. There are faculty, staff, and administrative positions that have not been filled. The adult education program was suspended. Major cuts were made to the theatre, planetarium, art gallery, athletics department, community education, and the child development center. Furthermore, there are significantly fewer part-time faculty members teaching classes.

I do not support proposals that eliminate the athletics program entirely. The program is an essential retention tool. Athletics provides the type of wrap-around intrusive counseling that we should be implementing throughout the college. My student-athletes are always top-notch students, and if I ever have a student who falls behind, all I have to do is contact his or her coach. It gets straightened out immediately. The sports teams provide mentoring, a sense of belonging, and peer-support.

7. Do you have any other suggestions for ways Parkland can cut costs?

I have lots of ideas for cutting costs as well as ideas for increasing student success rates and our community involvement. NOTE: Many of these suggestions have come from a variety of faculty and staff at Parkland.

Suggestions for cutting costs

— Eliminate paper forms by turning documents into PDF forms where the data is stored in-house, on a server.

— Identify faculty and staff that are frequently ill or have chronic illnesses and give them the option to take a temporary separation package that preserves their health benefits and seniority, but not their salary, so they can focus on taking care of themselves and get back to a healthy state to return to work.

— Identify faculty and staff who would like to earn a Ph.D., or other advanced degrees, the option to take an educational leave of absence that preserves their health benefits and seniority, but allows them to attend graduate school full-time without collecting a salary.

— Eliminate unnecessary layers of administration, specifically the new deans.

Suggestions for increasing student success

— Lower the cost of tuition for all students to one low rate and give in-district students priority when registering.

— Track students non-cognitive behaviors and learning styles in their first semester, then sort and group students into cohorts of similar learning styles.

— Offer at the bookstore a laptop preloaded with Microsoft Office 365 and anti-virus software (includes a backpack designed to safely store it and a student computer manual and directions for connecting to Wi-Fi, logging into the portal, registering for classes and using the learning management software, student email and calendar system, etc.).

— Offer free seminars on computer maintenance and using Office 365 and other Parkland systems for students.

Suggestions for increasing community involvement

— Co-employ faculty and counselors throughout the community at businesses, so the college stays abreast of the current industry standards and future educational needs of the community.

— Connect, collaborate, and partner more frequently with all schools in the 505 district by ensuring that every teacher has a subject-related faculty liaison at Parkland and more opportunities for face-to-face interactions.

8. Are you optimistic or pessimistic about Parkland's future?

I am very optimistic. I know the people and the students. I know what we can accomplish together.