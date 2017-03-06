Area history, March 6, 2017
Today is Monday, March 6, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, The Champaign Daily News continued its front page attacks on Mayor Edwin S. Swigart, reporting that he had called an unnamed elderly gentleman a "d—- liar" for saying that he had torn up Swigart's campaign brochure. Wrote The News: "The past has proved that Mayor Swigart disputes anything he does not like. The gentleman he has called a liar is of unimpeachable character and his word is as good as gold."
In 1967, University of Illinois President David D. Henry indicated this morning that the UI might risk expulsion from the Big 10 in order to keep three coaches implicated in the "slush fund" scandal.
In 2002, in a new television commercial former Gov. Jim Edgar asks voters to choose Justice Rita Garman of Danville in the Republican Party primary for the Illinois Supreme Court. Garman is running against Appellate Court Justice Robert Steigmann of Urbana. In the ad Edgar calls Garman "tough but fair" and "a person of unquestioned integrity."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.