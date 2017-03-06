Area history, March 6, 2017

Today is Monday, March 6, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, The Champaign Daily News continued its front page attacks on Mayor Edwin S. Swigart, reporting that he had called an unnamed elderly gentleman a "d—- liar" for saying that he had torn up Swigart's campaign brochure. Wrote The News: "The past has proved that Mayor Swigart disputes anything he does not like. The gentleman he has called a liar is of unimpeachable character and his word is as good as gold."

In 1967, University of Illinois President David D. Henry indicated this morning that the UI might risk expulsion from the Big 10 in order to keep three coaches implicated in the "slush fund" scandal.

In 2002, in a new television commercial former Gov. Jim Edgar asks voters to choose Justice Rita Garman of Danville in the Republican Party primary for the Illinois Supreme Court. Garman is running against Appellate Court Justice Robert Steigmann of Urbana. In the ad Edgar calls Garman "tough but fair" and "a person of unquestioned integrity."